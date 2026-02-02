Although considered a wild card in a potential trade to land Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Philadelphia 76ers could end up with the best offer ahead of this week’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe was linked to Antetokounmpo, according to reports, which was immediately shut down amid speculation, as the forward is a significant part of Philadelphia’s future.

However, should things change between now and this week’s deadline, Edgecombe could give the 76ers a legitimate edge in trade offers made to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, per ESPN’s insiders.

“The 76ers might well decline to discuss Edgecombe in any trade package, given the strong start to the No. 3 pick’s career. They could opt to build around Edgecombe and Maxey as a long-term backcourt partnership,” Marks said. “But GM Daryl Morey has always chased after stars, and he might not turn down the chance to build a contender with, arguably, three of the best half-dozen players in the East.

“Assuming they maintain their health, Antetokounmpo, Maxey and Joel Embiid could lead Morey to his first Finals appearance — and the 76ers to their first conference finals since 2001.”

Trading for Antetokounmpo as part of a packaged deal that includes Edgecombe, Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2030 first-round pick would also drop the 76ers below the luxury tax and open a roster spot. Plus, ahead of George’s 25-game suspension for violating the anti-drug policy, which could work in Philadelphia’s favor in its offer to Milwaukee.

“For Milwaukee, the math of this deal works out to Edgecombe and one pick for Antetokounmpo and then a second pick to take back the two years and $110.7 million on George’s deal that remain after this season,” Marks added. “George is eligible to be traded despite starting a 25-game suspension over the weekend for violating the NBA’s drug policy.

“His absence might actually be a bonus for Milwaukee, which would presumably want to lose as many games as possible over the rest of the season if it trades Antetokounmpo.”

Article Continues Below

76ers shut down VJ Edgecombe for Giannis Antetokounmpo talk

76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe has proven he has a bright future ahead of him in the NBA, which makes it a difficult decision to trade the third overall pick, even if it is for Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's easy to assume why the 76ers would deep Edgecombe as untouchable, per Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck.

“Spoke to a league source this morning who completely shot down the idea that the Sixers would trade VJ Edgecombe in any move, including in speculative deals people are talking about for Giannis,” Neubeck reported. “Should go without saying, but he’s part of the foundation in Philly.”

Along with its All-Star Tyrese Maxey, it's easy to see why letting Antetokounmpo go is a difficult move to agree to.