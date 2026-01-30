We might have two consecutive seasons where an MVP candidate is traded. Last season, Luka Doncic was moved before the trade deadline in one of the most shocking trades of all-time. This year, though, the megatrade will be a little more telegraphed. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has formally requested a trade, and the team is now fielding trade offers for the former MVP.

With Antetokounmpo in sight, many teams are ready to move heaven and earth to get the former MVP. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers, who could use a Giannis-sized boost. However, there's one player that the Sixers are unwilling to move in any trade, even for Antetokounmpo: rookie VJ Edgecombe.

“Spoke to a league source this morning who completely shot down the idea that the Sixers would trade VJ Edgecombe in any move, including in speculative deals people are talking about for Giannis,” Kyle Neubeck reported on X. “Should go without saying, but he’s part of the foundation in Philly.”

A report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer linked Giannis to 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey.

“League sources say Philadelphia, furthermore, has not contacted Milwaukee about a possible Antetokounmpo deal in the wake of a better-than-expected first half, but The Stein Line has learned that the prospect of teaming up with Tyrese Maxey — who, like Giannis, works with prominent NBA trainer Drew Hanlen — does have the 76ers on Antetokounmpo’s radar.“

That leaves any talks of a Giannis-to-76ers trade in a weird spot. If Philadelphia plays the negotiations right, they will absolutely ask for Edgecombe in a trade. One of the most promising rookies from his class, Edgecombe will be the draft compensation Milwaukee needs. However, it's for that same reason the Philly will not want to trade the rookie.

Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points per game this season while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.9% from deep. He's also added 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. The third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the rookie has been a crucial part in Philadelphia's campaign this season. They survived a bad start the season to sport a 26-21 record and the sixth seed at the time of writing.