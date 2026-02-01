Just when things threatened to improve for the Philadelphia 76ers, who recently welcomed big man Joel Embiid back into the fold, a major update came out. Paul George’s 25-game suspension has delivered a significant setback.

The NBA announced Saturday that George was suspended for violating the league’s anti-drug policy, a decision that will sideline the nine-time All-Star until March 25 and remove him from nearly the entirety of Philadelphia’s playoff push. However, Tyrese Maxey is standing firm behind his teammate.

Tyrese Maxey on Paul George: “First of all, we stand with Paul. We appreciate him.” When the news broke, Maxey reached out to Jared McCain, Trendon Watford & Justin Edwards to let them know they needed to be ready (and he knew he didn’t need to give Kelly Oubre Jr. that message) — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) February 1, 2026

“First of all, we stand with Paul. We appreciate him,” he said when asked about the suspension, per a clip posted on X by Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson.

The suspension is effective immediately and comes with both competitive and financial consequences. George is set to forfeit approximately $11.7 million in salary, or roughly $469,700 per game, during the ban. While the league did not disclose the specific substance involved,

George later clarified that the positive test stemmed from an improper medication taken while seeking treatment for a mental health issue.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process. I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return,” he had said about the suspension, per OnPattinson.

On the court, George’s absence creates a substantial void. In 27 games this season, the 35-year-old has averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in just over 30 minutes per game.

Philadelphia’s performance metrics underscore his impact: the Sixers hold a +4.7 net rating with George on the floor, compared to a -1.9 rating when he is off it. Philadelphia now faces a familiar challenge.

George had already missed 20 games earlier in the season due to injury, with the suspension now adding further issues for a roster that has already struggled this campaign.