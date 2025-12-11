The Los Angeles Rams will be playing against the Detroit Lions this week, and it will be sort of a reunion in several ways, mainly for the quarterbacks. Years ago, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were traded for each other, and have found their success with their current teams since then.

For the Rams, it was obvious that they were looking for a veteran who could take them to the next level, and Stafford was that guy. Goff had not matured to the quarterback he is now, and head coach Sean McVay recently spoke about what he sees in his former quarterback now.

“I see outstanding maturity,” McVay said via Brock Vierra of Sports Illustrated. “I see outstanding growth and ownership. You can see they give him a lot of things at the line of scrimmage like Mike point IDs, calling multiple plays and getting in and out of the right looks whether that be in the run game or in the pass game, unbelievable accuracy and anticipation.

“Jared's played really great. I've been truly happy to see what he's done and how he's really put that team on his back and done such a great job of being able to build. I've been very open and very clear about [how] I had a lot of growing up to do back when that thing went down.”

Article Continues Below

Goff and McVay were at the beginning of their careers when they were together, and a lot has changed for them on and off the field since then.

“There were a lot of great memories and a lot of really good ball that he did here that I'll always cherish,” McVay said. “I’m truly happy for him. He's married and has a beautiful little girl now. It's awesome to see. I think I'm reminded of those things and then you're also reminded of when you need to be able to grow up and handle things a little bit better. I'll never run away from that. What I'm grateful for and appreciative of is that he's got such grace towards me and understanding. I’m happy for Jared.”

It doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two, and they have been able to thrive in their respective environments.