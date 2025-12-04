Looking at Dwyane Wade's resume, there is no question that he is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Also, he has a deep abiding respect for those who came before and those with whom he played/against whom he competed.

That is especially true when it comes to Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Recently, Wade made a distinction between how he views Jordan and LeBron in the pantheon of the greatest, per the podcast Wy Network by Dwayne Wade.

“The only thing I know about my GOAT [Jordan] from a standpoint of how he handles failures is what I’ve seen on documentaries… with Bron, I was able to know the strengths but I was also able to know the weaknesses… to pay respects to the guy who helped me win two championships, let me not discredit his greatness.”

D-Wade doubles down on his GOAT stance, that LeBron is the greatest he’s ever seen and Jordan is the greatest he’s ever watched 👀 “The only thing I know about my GOAT [Jordan] from a standpoint of how he handles failures is what I’ve seen on documentaries… with Bron, I was… pic.twitter.com/DzzQh6K3tX — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) December 4, 2025

When discussions ensue about who the GOAT is in the NBA, Jordan and LeBron are routinely mentioned. Given that Wade grew up in Chicago and played with/against LeBron, he is in a unique position.

Recently, Wade said that he could have reached a Jordan-like stature had he not been injured later in life. Additionally, he noted that debates about the GOAT are generally unfair to LeBron.

Also, Wade said his five greatest NBA players include Jordan, LeBron, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Dwyane Wade left his own mark on the NBA

With his signature “one-two step” that would make Ciara and Missy Elliott proud, Wade etched his place among the best. His coming out party came in the 2006 NBA Finals when the Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Wade was named the Finals MVP. He was also a top notch post up player and a solid defender.

Additionally, he was an eight-time NBA All Star and won three NBA championships. Plus, he won two Olympic medals (bronze in 2004, gold in 2008).