The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching on Feb. 5. One of those high-profile players saturated with rumors is none other than Ja Morant.

It started with a report that the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in trading Morant. However, to hear Morant tell it, he isn't going anywhere, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Specifically, Stein referred to Zach Kleiman, GM of the Grizzlies, as being cautious to make such a move, particularly considering that Morant would have a difficult time landing elsewhere.

“Zach Kleiman is way too pragmatic to let one game change that much,” Stein said. “Ja has made it very clear he does not want to get traded. He wants to stay. The reality is I don’t think there is a huge market for him. I don’t think there’s a trade the Grizzlies could make to sell to their fans… He wants to stay but he also wants to have more say like he used too. The franchise does not revolve around Ja Morant anymore like It used too. When Ja Morant clashed with the coach early in the season the FO stood behind the coach in that scenario”

Stein further elaborated on Morant's trade value to Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“I don't think there's a huge market for Ja—I think he wants to stay but he wants to have more sway like he used to. The franchise doesn’t revolve around Ja anymore. The moves they've made have made that clear. They didn't give him an extension.”

Article Continues Below

The sad truth is Ja Morant isn't very marketable

There is no question that Ja Morant is highly talented, but there is a caveat. He plays well when he is healthy.

Despite the fact that he is an All-Star talent, Morant has become highly prone to injuries. That along with his notorious rap sheet off the court for gun related infractions that have harmed his reputation.

As a result, Morant's trade value has declined. Morant has played in 19 games and is averaging 19.3 points and 7.8 assists per game.