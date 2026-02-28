Charles Barkley has never been one to bite his tongue, and he is not about to start now, especially when it comes to the NBA's new $76 billion media rights deal. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, the Hall of Famer let it rip, calling out the league for creating a fragmented viewing experience that has left fans scratching their heads.

Barkley, who recently joined the ESPN team along with the rest of the Inside the NBA crew, echoed a sentiment that has been brewing across social media all season.

“It is so difficult for fans to find the games now,” Barkley told Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser. “I think we've done a disservice to the fans and the game. We’ve got to find a way to let the fans know… but people don't even know when the games are on NBC, when they are on Peacock, they don't know when the game is on Amazon.”

"I think we've done a disservice to the fans and to the game." Charles Barkley says the NBA's new media deal has made it harder for fans to watch pic.twitter.com/xMy95U941j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2026

The 2025-26 season introduced a dizzying schedule that split national broadcasts between The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, and Amazon Prime Video. While the league secured a massive payday, the “where do I watch this?” question has become a nightly ritual for frustrated fans.

Take Thursday night's clash at the Intuit Dome, for example. The Minnesota Timberwolves handled the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers in a 94-88 defensive grind. Anthony Edwards, who is averaging a blistering 29.6 points per game this season, led the way as the Timberwolves improved to 36-23. Meanwhile, the Clippers, playing without Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, slipped to 27-30.

For fans trying to catch that marquee Western Conference matchup, the hunt for the right app or channel often takes longer than the first quarter. Barkley’s point is simple: if the league makes it this hard to tune in, they risk losing the casual viewer entirely.

As the NBA moves further into this digital-first era, the league must figure out a better way to guide its audience.