It's been a tumultuous season thus far for the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently sit at 17-22 ahead of Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, which will be played in Berlin, Germany. Recently, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that the team was open to exploring trade options on former All-Star point guard Ja Morant, which has certainly not helped the locker room chemistry in Memphis.

Morant has been out of the lineup for the last few games due to injury, but recently, head coach Tuomas Iisalo said that there was a “chance” he could return for their game against the Magic, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Morant has been out for the last five games with a right calf bruise, with many fans finding it not a coincidence that this coincided with the uptick in trade rumors.

Meanwhile, Morant has been a major disappointment on the court this year, seeing his shooting numbers crater while remaining a negative on the defensive end of the floor. While he has shown flashes of the former All-Star version of himself this year, particularly in a recent narrow home loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Morant's play has mostly been underwhelming, which has caused some to wonder how much the Grizzlies could truly net in a return package for him via a trade.

Further adding fuel to that concern was the fact that the Atlanta Hawks were only able to get CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in return for Trae Young with the Washington Wizards last week, and many see Morant and Young as being in the same general teir of point guards in the league.

In any case, the Magic and Grizzlies are slated to tip off on Thursday afternoon at 2:00 pm ET from Berlin as part of the NBA's international series.