As Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis trade rumors continue to pick up steam ahead of the deadline, the Toronto Raptors are just one of many teams that have expressed interest in the three-time All-Star. While the Raptors have been linked to Kings' Sabonis, there are reportedly three additional teams with eyes for the 6-foot-10 forward.

Either way, Sabonis is expected to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Domantas Sabonis is still worth monitoring in the weeks ahead,” Amick reported. “When Toronto rolled through town on Wednesday, it wasn’t all that hard to imagine him putting on a Raptors jersey sometime soon. While Washington, Phoenix, and Chicago are known to have had some interest in Sabonis, league sources confirmed reports that Toronto is a legitimate possibility as we approach the deadline.”

While the Raptors appear to be the odds-on favorite to trade for Sabonis ahead of next month's trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards are reportedly hoping to strike a deal as well.

While bigs across the NBA have been thrown into trade rumors, the Raptors are reportedly keeping their options open outside of Sabonis, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Although it is known that Toronto would like to move below the tax line this season, this team is also continuing to see what big moves could potentially be available to them, including stars like Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis at the top of the list,” Siegel reported. “Sabonis is a very interesting name that keeps being connected to Toronto, with league personnel continuing to question any new information about the Raptors and Sabonis.

“It seems like so many conversations since the new year have branched off to Toronto and Sabonis, which can't be a coincidence. Even so, talk of Sabonis in Sacramento remains quiet, with him continuing to try and work his way back from a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.”

Article Continues Below

Domantas Sabonis remains the Raptors' trade target

Three weeks ahead of the trade deadline, the Raptors have the Kings' Domantas Sabonis as the top of their target list, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fisher.

“Sources say that Raptors personnel are also messaging that Toronto isn’t actively pursuing Memphis' Ja Morant, either, even though the Grizzlies continue to welcome inquiries for Morant,” Fischer reported. “But I have been told by various NBA figures that the Raptors are still intrigued by the prospect of pursuing Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.