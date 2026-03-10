The much-anticipated meeting between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets lived up to the billing on Monday, as both teams thrilled the fans with a down-to-the-wire finish.

When the smoke cleared at Paycom Center, the Thunder came up with the win, 129-126, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander burying the game-winning three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

The Nuggets still had a chance to steal the victory, but Aaron Gordon missed on his three-point attempt.

Fans on X were high on testosterone after the wild finish between the conference rivals.

“As a Nuggets fan, Shai is the best in the league until proven otherwise. Mad props to him. He was incredible,” said @howzitgoin808.

“Playoffs are going to be fun. Thunder can’t beat the (San Antonio) Spurs, and Nuggets can’t beat the Thunder. Then you got (Minnesota) Timberwolves, (Los Angeles) Lakers, (Phoenix) Suns, (Houston) Rockets as wild cards,” added @QB2Good.

“SGA hit the Nuggets with the reality stone. They don’t want to see the Thunder in the playoffs,” noted @Kbellinger12, while including a meme of Thanos.

“We NEED to see a Denver Nuggets versus OKC Thunder Western Conference Finals. That game was UNREAL,” wrote @bllrsIG.

“Nuggets-Thunder the best rivalry in the NBA by far,” posted @dj0ssef.

The hotly contested affair featured multiple storylines, including the MVP matchup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, a possible preview of the playoffs, and, of course, the bad blood from their previous meeting, where Jokic got into it with Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams.

The Thunder are now 3-0 against the Nuggets this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who tied Wilt Chamberlain for the longest streak of 20-point games, finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists.

Jokic, meanwhile, had 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Oklahoma City played without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.