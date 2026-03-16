One of the biggest talking points in the college football landscape is whether or not the college football playoff will continue to expand from its current 12-team format. This year, the Indiana Hoosiers took home the national championship, marking the third straight season in which the SEC did not attain championship glory.

In 2026, the SEC will officially embark on a nine-game conference schedule for the first time, and some have wondered whether or not this decision may have been influenced by the playoffs' recent expansion, and the possibility of future expansions looming.

However, recently, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey assured folks that this is not the case.

“The notion that one was dependent on the other is incorrect,” Sankey said, per On3 Sports. “We looked at a value-based decision, the ability to play more (SEC) games, to have a more balanced and fair rotation, which is what we were asked for by our membership.”

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“…We had to make a decision based on the best available information, and I think it’ll be a great season. I don’t just submit that we won’t have teams in the playoff. We’ll have a great 2026 season, and we’ll continue to explore whether or not the playoff can be expanded,” he added.

Some have wondered whether it's worth it anymore for SEC teams, or anyone for that matter, to schedule high-profile out of conference games. This became a major talking point this past season when Texas lost to Ohio State in the opening week of the season, a defeat that ultimately kept the Longhorns out of the final playoff field, when scheduling an easier opponent likely would have gotten them into the dance.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the new nine-team SEC schedule works out in its inaugural year, and what effect it will have on how many teams from the conference end up making it to the playoff field.