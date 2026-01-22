While the Sacramento Kings have reportedly heard offers for Domantas Sabonis amid trade talks, are the Toronto Raptors still in the mix? After a near two-month absence due to a torn left meniscus, Sabonis returned for a 128-115 win against the Washington Wizards last week. While the Kings are easing Domantas back into the fold on a minutes restriction, it hasn't quieted rumors ahead of this year's trade deadline.

The Raptors are reportedly still in pursuit to make a trade for Sabonis, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer.

“Sources say that Raptors personnel are also messaging that Toronto isn’t actively pursuing Memphis' Ja Morant, either, even though the Grizzlies continue to welcome inquiries for Morant,” Fischer reported. “But I have been told by various NBA figures that the Raptors are still intrigued by the prospect of pursuing Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.”

Toronto is expected to be relentless at the trade deadline, and will reportedly settle for alternative bigs such as Sabonis.

Alternative options for Raptors at the trade deadline

Article Continues Below

While trade rumors have connected them to Domantas Sabonis, the Raptors could settle for Pelicans' Trey Murphy III, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Eastern Conference rival front-office personnel continue to point to the Toronto Raptors as a team ready to strike. Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis have both been big names linked to Toronto, yet the Raptors are still lurking and seeing what aggressive moves will present themselvesbefore the trade deadline,” Siegel reported.

The Raptors are another team that has spoken with the Pelicans regarding Trey Murphy III and other players on their roster, so don't count out this organization finding a big upgrade this season. But no matter what, the Raptors seem set on dipping below the tax and adding another frontcourt talent amid Jakob Poeltl's lingering back problems.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.