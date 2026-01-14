On December 28, a scuffle broke out between Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. After the match, Schroder sought out Doncic, attempting to strike him. As a result, the NBA suspended Schroder for three games.

Now there is more context as to what led to the altercation. Apparently, Doncic openly referred to Schroder with the b-word, leading Schroder to seek him out after the game, per Underdog NBA. Not only that, but according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic had called Schroder that name throughout numerous games leading up to the 28th.

Shams: Luka Doncic has been calling Dennis Schroder a b*tch “for the last few games, even going back to the offseason.” pic.twitter.com/zaQvPlMAQT — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 13, 2026

In that game, the Lakers defeated the Kings 125-101. Doncic scored 34 points, dished out seven assists, and grabbed five rebounds. Meanwhile, Schroder had 11 points and seven assists.

So far, Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game. Schroder is averaging 13.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. The Lakers are 23-14, and the Kings are 10-30.

Doncic is one of the top players in the NBA, going through his first full season with the Lakers. Meanwhile, Schroder is an NBA journeyman who has previously played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and, most recently, the Detroit Pistons.

Currently, the Lakers are in the midst of a hectic schedule, including a game against the Hawks on Tuesday. On Monday, the Kings defeated the Lakers handily, 124-112. It was in that game that Los Angeles shot poorly from the three-point line (22.2%), whereas the Kings shot 65.4% from beyond the arc.