The NBA revealed its punishment for Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder after his involvement in an altercation after the end of the Dec. 28 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder tried to confront and fight with a player on the Lakers squad. The league took note of the events and suspended the veteran guard for three games without pay on Saturday.

“The NBA today announced that Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for confronting and attempting to strike another player. The incident occurred approximately 40 minutes following the Kings' 125-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28 at Crypto.com Arena, when Schroder sought out the player in an arena hallway and initiated the confrontation.

“Schroder will being serving his suspension tomorrow when the Kings host the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center.”

NBA insider Chris Hayes obtained more information on what went down that night. It turns out that Schroder was trying to confront Luka Doncic after the game.

“Lakers star Luka Dončić was the player Kings guard Dennis Schröder sought out in the hallway for a confrontation following a Dec. 28 contest, league sources tell @NBAonPrime, @NBATV. Schröder will begin serving 3-game suspension tomorrow,” Haynes wrote.

Article Continues Below

What's next for Kings after Dennis Schroder suspension

It's quite the chain of events for the Kings to get in the last two weeks following the Lakers game. They will have to play without Dennis Schroder for the next three contests, missing a valuable scoring punch off the bench.

Schroder is going through his 14th year in the league, his first with the Kings. He began the season in the starting lineup before shifting to a role as one of the first players off the bench. He is averaging 13 points, 5.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per games throughout 31 appearances.

Sacramento has an 8-30 record on the season, the worst in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the New Orleans Pelicans while trailing the Utah Jazz by 5.5 games and Dallas Mavericks by 6.5 games.

Going through a seven-game losing streak, the Kings will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Houston Rockets on Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.