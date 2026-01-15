While Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been the subject of trade rumors this season, Jaren Jackson Jr. could follow suit in the offseason, when the Toronto Raptors would be in position to make a move. Ahead of this season's trade deadline, Jackson Jr. has been in Grizzlies trade proposals for those anticipating a drastic change in Memphis this season.

If the Grizzlies are to go down that road, the Raptors are an intriguing option in a potential Jackson Jr. trade in the offseason, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, per Clutch Scoops.

“This is a team that could wait until the offseason to make their big move — maybe they make some small-margin moves around the trade deadline. They dip below the tax. They address their frontcourt,” Siegel said. “But one player I would keep an eye on in the offseason is Jaren Jackson Jr., and the reason I mention that is the Memphis Grizzlies have made it clear that if they do move on from Ja Morant, it's going to be to surround Jackson with young players, and have him be the focus of their rebuild.

“Well, does that interest Jackson? Does he want to be part of a rebuild or does he want to be a part of a team that wants to contend now, and how will the implications of a Ja trade impact Jaren Jackson's market in the offseason?”

If Jackson Jr. is the subject of trade rumors this upcoming offseason, expect the Raptors to be in the mix.

Celtics reportedly interested in Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Celtics have had eyes for Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. for a while, according to one report, as the All-Star forward is expected to be the franchise player of the future, if or when his team moves on from Ja Morant. But is that what Jackson Jr. wants as the Grizzlies head toward a full rebuild?

Perhaps the opportunity to compete alongside All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum — when he returns — and the Celtics pushes Jackson Jr. to want to move on from the Grizzlies. Either way, the Celtics have been interested in Jackson Jr. for a while, according to Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm.

“Multiple league sources have asserted something whispered in the wind for a long time: The Boston Celtics would love to add Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Moore reports. “There is no team I’ve heard with more interest for Jackson. The problem, of course, is what kind of deal that looks like.”

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold for the Grizzlies.