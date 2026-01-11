Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could be heading toward a breakup soon, as the team has said that they're listening to offers for the star guard. There could be teams that are jumping up for the chance to add a player like Morant to their team, but of course, they want to do it for the right price.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that has explored adding a top talent in their backcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be going after him because of his contract, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“As much as Minnesota continues to explore its options in terms of improving its backcourt depth, I've been told that they are looking at their mid-tier-salaried options. The Wolves are not expected to join the Ja chase,” Fischer wrote.

The Sacramento Kings are another team who could use a point guard, but there also not interested in trading for Morant.

“New Kings general Scott Perry routinely talks about what he regards as organizational ‘pillars,' which feature tenets such as ‘discipline, accountability and professionalism.' The Kings have also let it be known that they are reluctant to take back long-term salary as part of any in-season business they might conduct,” Fischer wrote.

“The latter is a major roadblock in any discussion regarding Toronto's oft-discussed interest in Domantas Sabonis and all of the above would seem to limit the likelihood of the Kings as a Morant landing spot,” Fischer continued.

As of now, it looks like it could be tough sledding for the Grizzlies on finding a team who wants Morant. There's also one team that pops up who will do what it takes to make an offer, but it also doesn't seem like the Grizzlies are rushing to move on from Morant.

It could be the offseason where Morant is moved instead of the deadline.