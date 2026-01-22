As the rumor mill continues to heat up three weeks ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. The Lakers are reportedly interested in Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, while Golden State, on the heels of losing Jimmy Butler III for the season to a torn ACL, has prioritized trading Kuminga.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, all signs point toward Antetokounmpo and the Bucks splitting ways, albeit before February 5's deadline or during the offseason. The Bucks could be one Giannis trade demand away from finding a new home for the nine-time All-Star forward, according to Siegel.

“Should Giannis request a trade from the Bucks, Warriors owner Joe Lacob will do whatever it takes to try and put his organization at the front of the line for the two-time MVP, multiple sources told ClutchPoints. He is the one player the Dubs would be willing to move any of their assets for before this year's trade deadline,” Siegel reported.

As for James, who's recently been in the news this week after an ESPN feature on Lakers governor Jeanie Buss exposed her discontent with LeBron over the years, is joining forces with All-Star Stephen Curry, a realistic option for the Warriors?

“Pairing him with Curry to end their careers has been something Golden State has recently explored,” Siegel added. “It almost seems like an annual phone call that the Warriors and Lakers have, as the Dubs made a serious push for James before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, and the league's all-time leading scorer holds a close relationship with both Curry and Draymond Green.

“With tensions rising in Los Angeles and James appearing to be on his way out from the Lakers this upcoming offseason, maybe he and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, would seriously consider waiving their no-trade clause to go to the Warriors.”

While there haven't been any specific talks between the Lakers and the Warriors over LeBron this season, Los Angeles' interest in Kuminga has been reported, whereas a potential move for James ahead of the deadline is unlikely.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks headed toward ‘divorce'

Have All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks reached a point of no return? It feels like it, considering the boos, the consistent losing, which was topped by Antetokounmpo calling his teammates selfish after a 122-102 blowout loss to the Thunder.

Amid a disastrous 2025-26 Bucks campaign, Antetokounmpo's exit feels inevitable, according to the eye test and ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“It's almost a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get a divorce. They don't know if they're going to get divorced by Easter, if they're going to get divorced by July 4, but in the league, the teams do believe this is gonna be a divorce,” Windhorst said. “And I know what Giannis is on the record as saying, I know what Doc is on the record as saying.

“The Bucks, to my knowledge, are still not taking phone calls on Giannis; they're only making outgoing calls. Having said that, I can just tell you the teams are poised, thinking this could end up being a separation at some point.”

"Teams do believe this is gonna be a divorce… the Bucks to my knowledge are still not taking phone calls on Giannis, they're only making outgoing calls… teams are poised thinking this could end up being a separation at some point." – Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/NjMa6in6gt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2026

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.