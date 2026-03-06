After missing all of 2025 with a mysterious foot injury, the Houston Texans have released running back Joe Mixon. The Texans granted Mixon's release, which came on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter.

This move now saves $8 million in cap space for the Texans, as they now have $15.8 million, putting them roughly 19th to 20th in the league for the 2026 offseason. Free agency starts March 11, but Mixon can sign with any team whenever he wants. After not informing anyone of what his injury was last season, which caused him to miss every game, it may be hard for him to get the contract he wants. The former second-round pick scored 11 touchdowns in 2024 in his only real season with the Texans.

The Texans had already moved on from Mixon even before the release. The team traded for former Detroit Lions star David Montgomery to be the new starter. Montgomery and Woody Marks will form an elite duo. Offensive lineman Juice Scurggs would head back to the Lions.

Montgomery proved to be very valuable with the Lions, but it was clear that Jahmyr Gibbs was going to become more of a focal point moving forward. Montgomery has a chance to shine with the Texans and should get a ton more carries.

There are not many teams that are desperate for a new running back. It's unclear if any teams will emerge right away as a clear suitor for Mixon. Stay tuned for more updates and rumors on where and when Mixon will sign with his new team.