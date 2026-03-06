The Arizona Diamondbacks were dealt a gut punch when outfielder Corbin Carroll suffered a broken hamate bone. However, his latest spring training activity points to a return sooner rather than later.

Carroll was able to take live at-bats at Friday, via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. While there still isn't a direct timetable for his return, being able to take real BP from real pitchers has his arrow pointed in the right direction.

Corbin Carroll is already taking live at-bats as he works his way back from hamate surgery. pic.twitter.com/cOIz6stBFn — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) March 6, 2026

The outfielder's injury forced him out of the World Baseball Classic. At this point, both he and the Diamondbacks remain hopeful that he is ready for Opening Day. Even if he still needs more time, it doesn't appear as if Carroll will undergo a long regular season layoff.

When he does make his return, it'll be a massive boon for Arizona. Over his four years with the Diamondbacks, Carroll has hit .258 with 82 home runs, 248 RBIs and 123 stolen bases. He was voted to his second All-Star team in 2025 after hitting .259 with 31 home runs, 84 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Carroll led MLB in triples for a second-straight year with 17.

There have been some changes to Arizona's lineup entering the 2026 season. Veterans Nolan Arenado and Carlos Santana are poised to operate in the corner infield. But no matter the additions or subtractions Arizona may have faced, the Diamondbacks are still expecting Carroll to produce towards the top of their lineup.

The first of business in doing that is the outfielder getting fully healthy. Based on Carroll's ability to take live at-ats, he appears on his way to doing exactly that.