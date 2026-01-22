Is the end of Giannis Antetokounmpo's tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks a foregone conclusion? Many believe so, including ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Trading Antetokounmpo at the deadline is a possibility, considering the kind of haul Giannis would command if the Bucks were to strike a deal before February 5.

Antetokounmpo future with the Bucks remains in limbo, as many believe if he's not traded by this year's deadline, he will be moved during the offseason, Windhorst said, per ESPN's NBA Countdown.

“It's almost a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get a divorce. They don't know if they're going to get divorced by Easter, if they're going to get divorced by July 4, but in the league, the teams do believe this is gonna be a divorce,” Windhorst said. “And I know what Giannis is on the record as saying, I know what Doc is on the record as saying.

“The Bucks, to my knowledge, are still not taking phone calls on Giannis; they're only making outgoing calls. Having said that, I can just tell you the teams are poised, thinking this could end up being a separation at some point.”

Between the disappointing regular season, where the Bucks are under .500 (18-24), and outside the top 10 in the Eastern Conference standings, fans booed Antetokounmpo off his own floor. Bucks fans' negativity drove Antetokounmpo to tears it appeared, before he scored a 3-point play opportunity and booed the fans back amid cheers. Milwaukee lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-106 at Fiserv Forum.

2025-26 has undoubtedly been a new low for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Trade rumors surrounding Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo could stay after the trade deadline, considering what a packaged deal featuring Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and a future first-round pick could get you. Desparate times call for desparate measures for the Bucks, which should be doing its best to keep Antetokounmpo around, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel pointed out.

“That 2031 pick is going to be well past Giannis' time with Milwaukee. He won't be there then, and you don't know what the Bucks organization is going to look like,” stated Siegel on “Clutch Scoops.”

“Maybe it's not the worst package out there if you throw in that 2031 pick.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 5.