With the 2026 NFL Combine officially in the rearview mirror, the Philadelphia Eagles now have an overload of information to insert into their system, giving the team plenty of interesting options to consider in April's NFL Draft.

Sure, there's still free agency, and the Eagles will have to make a decision about AJ Brown's future one way or another so they know what assets they have in their proverbial coffers before taking a cross-state flight to Pittsburgh in April, but after building a team loaded with big-contract players – plus a few more who will need extensions in the next few years – the NFL Draft has been Howie Roseman's bread and butter to add premier talents like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean on a discount.

After embracing filling out one of the NFL's cheapest defenses with premier young talent for Vic Fangio, many expect the Eagles to go all-in on offense with at least a few of their premium picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but who are talent evaluators connecting the Birds to in coming out of the Combine? Well, while there is a pretty strong consensus forming around one player in particular, if he is no longer on the board at pick No.23, the Eagles will have some options to improve Jalen Hurts' fortunes in 2026.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia; Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

At this point, it's harder to find a mock draft that doesn't feature Kenyon Sadiq landing in Philadelphia.

Widely considered the best tight end in this year's class by a good margin, Sadiq was a popular name for the Eagles right from the jump due to Dallas Goedert's age and impending free agency, but when he turned in arguably the single-greatest tight end performance in NFL Combine history, that popularity has rapidly turned into a consensus.

Officially measuring in at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, fans knew Sadiq would test well at the NFL Combine, but few expected him to out-test many of the wide receivers who descended upon Indianapolis, running a 4.39 40 with a 43.5-inch vertical and a 1.54 10-yard split. Suddenly, Sadiq looks like he could take snaps out wide on the perimeter, dominate out of the slot, and even take snaps out of the backfield, both for Deebo Samuel-style rushing plays and for Tyler Warren-esque wheel routes.

Even if Goedert does return in free agency, the 2018 second-rounder isn't getting any younger, and lost a step in the run game during his eighth season in South Philadelphia. With a desperate need for more offensive production, especially in creative ways, if Sadiq is still on the board at pick No. 23, or if Roseman sees a cheap way to move up a few spots, the Oregon product looks like a perfect fit for what the Eagles want to do long-term.

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Jordan Reid, ESPN

So what would happen if Sadiq is already off the board when the Eagles go on the clock, say to the Los Angeles Rams with their lone remaining first-round pick? Well, in Jordan Reid of ESPN's latest mock draft, that's exactly what happened, and Howie Roseman, in this scenario, chose to add to the trenches with a very interesting offensive line option: Caleb Lomu.

While the Eagles expect to have all five of their starters from 2025 back in 2026 to play under new offensive line coach Chris Kuper, if last season taught the team anything, it's that injuries can have a serious impact on the season, and even with a solid backup in place in Fred Johnson, when Lane Johnson went down, Philadelphia's offense never really recovered.

Enter Lomu, an incredibly athletic option who could open up holes in a zone running scheme for years to come for Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and company.

Standing 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, Lomu is one of the rare offensive linemen to run a sub-5.0 40-time at the 2026 NFL Combine. He recorded a 113-inch broad jump, a 32.5-inch vertical, and impressed scouts with his change-of-direction abilities, signaling that he could be the kind of athletic tackle the Eagles have been after almost exclusively under Roseman.

Would it be disappointing to see the Eagles go from an offensive weapon like Sadiq to a player who may not log a snap in 2026 if everything goes well? Most certainly so, but after having Johnson at right tackle for the last decade plus, finding a worthy successor like Lomu could keep the Eagles' offensive line elite for another decade into the future.

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

So what happens if Sadiq is already off the board at pick No. 23 but the Eagles still want to add a certified offensive weapon for Sean Mannion? Well, in the opinion of NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, they turn to KC Concepcion, the do-it-all possession receiver out of Texas A&M.

Initially beginning his college career at NC State, Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M for his senior season and turned in his best college season, catching 61 balls for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, to go with 456 yards on 25 returns as the Aggies' All-American punt returner.

Breaking down Concepcion's game for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein celebrated Concepcion's ability to get open, comparing his game to Super Bowl champion Doug Baldwin.

“Concepcion offers immediate burst and separation into space. He’s elusive in beating press and getting into breaks with minimum damage from handsy coverage,” Zierlein wrote. “While he has a one-speed approach, he can snap off routes with alarming suddenness, making him extremely difficult to match at leveraged break points. He’s instinctive against zone. He’s also a nightmare for man coverage on choice routes and near the goal line. He’s quicker than fast, with more value on utility throws, utilizing run after catch. Concepcion’s ability to quickly uncover should be very appealing to teams with spotty protection and a young quarterback.”

After opting to simply do meetings and media at the NFL Combine, fans will have to wait for A&M's Pro Day to see how fast he runs and how effectively he can do the rest of the testing drills, but few expect Concepcion to become the sort of burner who can stretch the field vertically. If the Eagles keep AJ Brown, adding a player like Concepcion might not be the best use of the Eagles' resources, especially when dynamic athletes like Bryce Lance or Chris Brazzell II will be available at the end of the first round or early in the second round. But if he's traded? Then Concepcion might be an interesting option.