Former NBA star and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was reportedly arrested in Southern California on suspicion of DUI. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, October 7, after police officers found Pierce on the road.

It's said that Pierce, who is 47 years old, was found asleep in his vehicle on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley near Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Reports indicate that Paul Pierce's vehicle was in the middle of traffic.

“Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was arrested on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, authorities found Pierce asleep while he was in the driver's seat of his Range Rover as it was in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.”

TMZ also reports that officers on scene claimed traffic had been closed due to a crash on the highway. Paul Pierce was allegedly found asleep in his car once the road was reopened around 11:35 p.m. PST. The cops stated that they saw “signs of alcohol impairment” upon finding the former 19-year NBA veteran.

“Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment,” when officers encountered Pierce, the CHP said, “and conducted a DUI investigation. Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a violation of California Vehicle Code 23152(a), and taken to the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office.”

Pierce has not provided a statement regarding the alleged incident. More information may come to light in the coming days. During his career in the NBA, Paul Pierce most notably played for the Boston Celtics. Through his 19 years in the league, he also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers. His final season was the 2016-17 campaign.

Pierce ended his career averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while owning a career 44.5% field goal percentage while shooting 36.8% from beyond the three-point line.