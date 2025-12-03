Former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas is hoping for one last opportunity in the league. The 36-year-old told TMZ Sports in a recent video that he remains committed to making an NBA return and wants to play at least one more season before stepping away from the game.

“Do I still wanna play? Yeah, I wanna play one more year at least,” Thomas said. “I’m staying ready, staying in contact with a few teams but just playing it by ear – making sure I stay ready while I can still play at a high level but knowing I got other things going on as well.”

Thomas, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Phoenix Suns, has spent the past two seasons maintaining his conditioning and staying connected with teams that could use a veteran presence.

“My body feels amazing. I’m healthy. I am only 36 – I still got a few more years to play but ideally I would love to play one more year,” Thomas said.

He added that he remains focused solely on returning to the NBA rather than exploring overseas opportunities.

“Yeah, NBA only for sure,” Thomas said.

Isaiah Thomas Wants to Play at Least One More NBA Season, with Several Teams Interested pic.twitter.com/VENHOTXn8A — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 3, 2025

When asked about which teams he has been in contact with, Thomas declined to give specifics.

“Nah, that’s real insight,” he said. “So just a few NBA teams.”

Isaiah Thomas looks to revive NBA career as he pushes for one more season

Article Continues Below

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, carved out one of the league’s most inspiring careers after being selected with the 60th and final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. His underdog journey reached its peak during the 2016-17 season with the Boston Celtics, when he delivered one of the most memorable individual campaigns in recent franchise history.

That year, Thomas averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range across 76 games. He led the Celtics to a 53-29 record, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and a trip to the conference finals, where they ultimately fell to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting that season.

Since then, injuries have derailed what was once a promising trajectory. Following hip surgery in 2017, Thomas bounced between multiple teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets.

During his brief stint with the Suns in 2023-24, Thomas appeared in six games, averaging 1.3 points per contest in limited minutes while shooting 50 percent from three-point range.

Even so, his confidence remains high, and his desire to compete hasn’t faded.

Once one of the NBA’s most electrifying scorers, Thomas continues to hold out hope for one more chance to end his story on his own terms. “I’m staying ready,” he said. “While I can still play at a high level.”