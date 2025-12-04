Anyone around sports has heard stories about when preparation meets opportunity. The eventual victories have always been less about a sudden breakout and more about the simple, often overlooked, luxury of consistency. Well, coaches needing a new grind-it-out example can put Jock Landale's journey to the unbothered Memphis Grizzlies in an encyclopedia. After years of fluctuating roles, the 6-foot-11 center is finding his stride as a consistent contributor, and credits the team’s trust for the many early-season successes.

Landale's decision to dial up the Grizzlies during free agency is paying off in a big way for all parties. The Australian is averaging a career high in, well, everything, including minutes (21.6) and percentage of games played (100%). Tuomas Iisalo always needs a smart, big body in the paint after all. Landale keeps producing 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks/steals per game as a rotational mainstay.

“It goes back to staying ready. I've been in situations where I'm not playing at all and have ot step into a big role,” explained Landale. “Having this season feel like I'm more involved in the team aspect of this game and being able to get out there every single night, which, this is the first time in my career I've played (every) game, so (the in-game process) feels easier. I'm enjoying that.”

The cerebral approach reflects a player who understands supporting cast roles within the Grizzlies' system. Rather than forcing shots or trying to create in isolation, Landale thrives on reading the game and capitalizing on opportunities created by others. It leads to being overlooked at times. However, the Sacramento Kings (21 points) and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (26 points, 10 rebounds) were burned during a recent hot streak.

Landale downplayed the scoring barrage and some of the underdog perceptions with typical self-effacing humor.

“They probably thought it was a lucky night, to be honest,” Landale joked. “My ability in this league is playing off of other people's creation and not forcing anything. I just take what the game gives me and try to do that aggressively knowing where I can pick my spots.”

So there is a method behind the effectiveness.

Grizzlies let Jock Landale cook

Specifically, Landale credits his basketball education overseas for shaping his cerebral approach to the game.

“(Against Denver), I had a lot of opportunities to shoot the ball and I took them. That could change next game, depending on what the next team shows. I'm never going to force the matter; I'm always going to try and find the best shot possible,” explained Landale. “I feel as though that's how I play the game; it's the European mentality that was instilled in me going back to my St. Mary's days.”

Thankfully, again, those regular minutes have allowed Landale to showcase abilities that were always present but rarely had the chance to flourish.

“I think those two things go hand in hand, opportunity and confidence,” Landale shared. “Seeing the ball go through the net and being able to play every single night. I don't like the word rhythm, but catch a little bit of that. I always knew I had it in me; it's just being able to get that opportunity to do it night in and night out. I'm very grateful for this club, this organization, for allowing me to do that. It's a great opportunity for me to get out there and do what I enjoy doing because I've missed it for a long time.”

Strong individual stats are nice for a soon-to-be free agent. However, Landale knows team success drives the market for bench bodies. Fortunately, as Jaren Jackson Jr. will attest, the vibes with these Grizzlies are great. Everyone expects to climb into a top-six seed soon.

“I'm enjoying (being with the Grizzlies) a lot. I'd like to win a bit more, but it's a process right now,” noted Landale. “I think as our team starts to come back from these injuries, we get to full strength, we'll win a bit more.”

Despite the slow climb individually and collectively, Landale insists these Grizzlies are closer to turning the corner than their record suggests.

“We are close,” Landale believes. “I think the buy-in to our system has really come a long way. The coaches have done a great job of getting us in the gym, getting after it, and really instilling that confidence in the system as well as ourselves within that structure. You can see the ball is really moving crisp out there. That lets the offense breathe a bit and that does great things for us. I feel as though the way we are taking strides in leaps and bounds. As the season progresses, you'll continue to see growth from us. That's an exciting thing.”

For a player who spent much of his career waiting for his number to be called, Landale has made the most of his opportunity in Memphis. As the Grizzlies continue navigating their season, his steady presence and unselfish approach have become valuable assets in Tuomas Iisalo's rotations. The 30-year-old should be rewarded with a multi-year, mid- or biannual exception-level deal this summer at this pace. Clearly, Landale's legs are up for the challenges of the night-in, night-out battles down on Beale Street.