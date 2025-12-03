The six scariest words in sports these days are, “Hello, this is Pablo Torre calling.” When the investigative journalist and Pablo Torre Finds Out host is on the line, it's probably not going to be good for your reputation, as sports figures like Kawhi Leonard and Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have recently found out. Former congressman and NBA player Tom McMillen can add his name to this list after Torre interviewed him about the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

McMillen is a fascinating figure who was one of the top high school basketball recruits of all time, an All-American at Maryland, and an 11-year NBA veteran. He is also a Rhodes scholar, a six-year member of the House of Representatives, and the former chairman of the President's Council of Physical Fitness under Bill Clinton.

What interested Torre, though, is that he also shows up in the background of the now-notorious video footage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

McMillen sat for an interview with Torre and the host and answered questions about the party. He said that yes, he knew Epstein from hanging out in the same social circles and had known Trump for a long time. The future president was actually one of McMillen's earliest political donors when he first ran for Congress in 1986 while still playing in the NBA.

After navigating the initial questions about his relationship with Epstein, McMillen discussed a wide range of biographical topics with Torre, from his time meeting President Lyndon B. Johnson as a high school recruit to his current work with colleges in the new NIL landscape.

However, Torre eventually turned his attention back to the Epstein files and confronted McMillen with his name appearing in “Epstein's Black Book,” an email from alleged Epstein cohort Gwendolyn Beck, and on the Epstein flight logs.

At this point, McMillen got flustered by the line of questioning, saying he didn't remember his interaction with Beck or flight on the “Lolita Express.” Growing increasingly agitated, he asked Torre to move on, and when he didn't, McMillen awkwardly asked to wrap up the interview.

He's the tall guy in the Trump-Epstein video. He was in the NBA and Congress. But Tom McMillen… is also in the new Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/WJneTaYYId — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) December 3, 2025

Tom McMillen was the No. 9 pick of the 1974 NBA Draft but played one season for the Virginia Squires of the ABA. He then signed with the team that picked him, the Buffalo Braves. The 6-foot-11 backup center went on to play for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Bullets as well. In his pro basketball career, he averaged 20.3 minutes per game along with 8.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.