The Cincinnati Reds reached an important offseason agreement with reliever Emilio Pagan, as the right-hander agreed to a two-year, 20-million-dollar contract to return to the club. The move strengthens the Reds pitching and stabilizes the bullpen at a time when the team's free agency picture continues to develop. Early reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans confirmed the agreement and highlighted its significance within the broader MLB reliever market.

Rosenthal posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that the veteran reliever had reached an agreement to return to the Reds and attached a link to the joint report he wrote with Rosecrans. The update provided the first confirmation that the deal was nearly complete and only awaiting medical clearance.

“Free-agent right-hander Emilio Pagán back to Reds, pending physical. Story with @ctrent:”

In the article co-authored by Rosenthal and Rosecrans, the reporters shared additional details regarding the structure of the contract. They noted that the agreement features an opt-out clause after the first season, giving the veteran right-hander flexibility while allowing the club to maintain financial balance as roster decisions continue.

Pagan delivered his strongest year as a pro in the 2025 season. He appeared in 70 games with a 2.88 earned run average, saving 32 games in 38 chances and ranking among the league’s most effective late-inning arms. His performance helped push the Reds to their first playoff spot in a full season since 2013. By the time the team moved closer Alexis Diaz in a midseason trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pagan had already earned the trust of manager Terry Francona as the club’s most reliable bullpen option.

The new agreement signals that the Reds free agency strategy is driven by continuity and selective upgrades. With several relievers departing earlier in the offseason, retaining the 34-year-old reliever provides stability and leadership as the team prepares for the 2026 season. As the MLB reliever market continues to shift, the Reds organization have positioned themselves to keep one of their most valuable contributors while evaluating additional upgrades for the months ahead.