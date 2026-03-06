Jazz Chisholm Jr. enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic with confidence and a bold message for the baseball world. The New York Yankees infielder believes Team Great Britain could surprise fans when tournament play begins.

Chisholm’s leadership has quickly become one of the central storylines surrounding the Great Britain roster ahead of pool play. The World Baseball Classic squad now features the Yankees second baseman as one of its most recognizable and accomplished players.

The dynamic infielder will share leadership duties with fellow captain Harry Ford. Together, the two players are expected to guide Great Britain through a challenging group that includes several established international contenders.

Great Britain begins World Baseball Classic play in Houston with hopes of surprising more traditional baseball powers. Although the program remains a relatively new presence on the global stage, belief inside the clubhouse continues to build as the tournament approaches.

SNY Yankees Videos shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Chisholm discussing what Team Great Britain expects and the confidence the group carries into the tournament.

“When we go out there and play, you're going to be like ‘this team is super talented', and everybody is gonna be shocked. We plan on shocking the world”

Article Continues Below

"When we go out there and play, you're going to be like 'this team is super talented', and everybody is gonna be shocked. We plan on shocking the world" – Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Team Great Britain pic.twitter.com/kjUxSWkr6P — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 5, 2026

The message reflects the growing confidence inside the British clubhouse. The 28-year-old slugger with the Yankees has repeatedly highlighted the team’s talent level while pointing to the chemistry forming during preparations for the tournament.

The Yankees infielder also brings significant star power to the roster. Chisholm enters the World Baseball Classic following a standout MLB season that included 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and a Silver Slugger award.

For Great Britain, his presence instantly raises expectations. The lineup now features an established major league star capable of influencing games both offensively and defensively.

Great Britain will open pool play vs. Mexico on Friday before facing Team USA. Each matchup offers the opportunity for the team to showcase its growth and prove it can compete on baseball’s international stage.