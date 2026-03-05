While he has expertise in biopics after playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, could Timothée Chalamet play LeBron James in an upcoming movie?

During an appearance on James' Mind the Game podcast, which he co-hosts with Steve Nash, they were discussing biopics. Nash joked that “there's only one person on this stage” that Chalamet could play in a biopic. However, Chalamet then jokingly asked if Nash didn't believe he could portray James in a movie.

“Well, if it started [with] LeBron in second grade, where my career started,” James reasoned, before Chalamet interjected, saying he would “do it.”

“Of everything…this is the best highlight. This is number one.” 🚀 Timothée Chalamet episode drops TOMORROW at 9am ET. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/uzx95kOzaJ — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) March 4, 2026

Chalamet quipped, “LeBron was 5'10” in second grade, and he was white. No, I'm kidding.” Luckily, James joined in, joking, “The winter time is really kicking his ass,” before Chalamet added, “There's no sun in Ohio.”

Chalamet has yet to win any Oscars despite several of his past performances being nominated. Could playing James be the one that breaks his cold streak?

Timothée Chalamet's mom shared a nice moment with LeBron James after the podcast

After recording the podcast together, Chalamet's mom took a photo with James. She appeared starstruck, telling James she “loved” him.

“That's my Gloria.” 🥹 This is too wholesome 🫂 (via @mindthegamepod) pic.twitter.com/c59nz65fuJ — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 4, 2026

However, James turned the attention back to her son. He told her to be “proud” of Chalamet, but she's also “proud” of James and all of his accomplishments.

Currently, Chalamet is promoting his latest movie, Marty Supreme. While not technically a biopic, Marty Supreme is loosely based on the story of Marty Reisman.

Chalamet has received his third Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his performance. Previously, he received nominations for his performances in Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown. He played Bob Dylan in the latter, which was directed by James Mangold. Chalamet also performed some of Dylan's songs for the soundtrack.