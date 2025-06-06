The New Orleans Pelicans face a crucial offseason that will determine how their next season pans out. The Pelicans were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024-25 season, not because of a lack of talent, but the sheer volume of injuries torpedoed what was expected to be a playoff-contending campaign.

Therefore, the Pelicans front office is exploring trade scenarios for every player who does not fit in the team and looking ahead at the upcoming draft in the hopes of landing a star who can play alongside Zion Williamson. Meanwhile, they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is heavily packed, where they can acquire a raw young talent and alter the franchise's fortune.

New Orleans Pelicans: A season plagued by injuries

One of the major reasons for the poor performance of the Pelicans is due to constant injury woes. The Pelicans struggled to make a good run in the regular season as many of the key players were sidelined due to injuries. Therefore, they were never really able to generate forward momentum and suffered a humiliating setback.

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to move forward with Zion Williamson as the face of their franchise, per Joe Dumars "I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue… pic.twitter.com/jduKC1qV6W — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has played 214 games and missed 268, in addition to all 10 playoff games. Williamson is their best bet to win a championship, and for that, they need him to be healthy.

Meanwhile, Murray broke his hand in the first game of the season against the Bulls and later on, tore his Achilles tendon. Therefore, he ended his season with just 31 appearances. Shoulder issues limited Jones to 20 games before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

New Orleans owns the No. 7 pick overall of the 2025 NBA Draft. It allows the team to add an exciting prospect to the roster for next season. However, they can use the No.7 pick in the draft to trade for a superstar player from the free agency or the trade market. Although it seems highly unlikely that they will explore this option. They are still flexible with the cap size and can add cheap free agency players to the current roster.

Trading into the top five is often a costly endeavor, as players selected within the first five picks are often labeled as having All-Star potential. Whether fair or foul, it's a common distinction made in NBA Draft circles. At No. 7 overall, New Orleans is operating with the selection that often determines how the rest of the board takes shape.