The New Orleans Pelicans face a crucial offseason that will determine how their next season pans out. The Pelicans were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024-25 season, not because of a lack of talent, but the sheer volume of injuries torpedoed what was expected to be a playoff-contending campaign.
Therefore, the Pelicans front office is exploring trade scenarios for every player who does not fit in the team and looking ahead at the upcoming draft in the hopes of landing a star who can play alongside Zion Williamson. Meanwhile, they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is heavily packed, where they can acquire a raw young talent and alter the franchise's fortune.
New Orleans Pelicans: A season plagued by injuries
One of the major reasons for the poor performance of the Pelicans is due to constant injury woes. The Pelicans struggled to make a good run in the regular season as many of the key players were sidelined due to injuries. Therefore, they were never really able to generate forward momentum and suffered a humiliating setback.
The New Orleans Pelicans will continue to move forward with Zion Williamson as the face of their franchise, per Joe Dumars
"I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue… pic.twitter.com/jduKC1qV6W
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2025
Since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has played 214 games and missed 268, in addition to all 10 playoff games. Williamson is their best bet to win a championship, and for that, they need him to be healthy.Article Continues Below
Meanwhile, Murray broke his hand in the first game of the season against the Bulls and later on, tore his Achilles tendon. Therefore, he ended his season with just 31 appearances. Shoulder issues limited Jones to 20 games before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.
New Orleans owns the No. 7 pick overall of the 2025 NBA Draft. It allows the team to add an exciting prospect to the roster for next season. However, they can use the No.7 pick in the draft to trade for a superstar player from the free agency or the trade market. Although it seems highly unlikely that they will explore this option. They are still flexible with the cap size and can add cheap free agency players to the current roster.
Trading into the top five is often a costly endeavor, as players selected within the first five picks are often labeled as having All-Star potential. Whether fair or foul, it's a common distinction made in NBA Draft circles. At No. 7 overall, New Orleans is operating with the selection that often determines how the rest of the board takes shape.
How the Pelicans Can Maximize Their No. 7 Selection
Jeremiah Fears
A dynamic point guard with a scoring mentality, Fears blends speed, creativity, and confidence that make him a potential lead guard of the future.
This draft is loaded
Jeremiah Fears is filthy
Showed out all season at Oklahoma and has been ridiculous through the whole pre draft process
Going to make a fan base VERY happy soon
(Via @Jfears5 🎥)
— Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) June 5, 2025
His offensive game is marked by a quick first step, strong finishing ability at the rim, and a growing arsenal of mid-range and three-point shooting.
For the Pelicans, who have often relied on a scoring-by-committee approach and lack a long-term solution at point guard, Fears could provide the kind of floor general that can take pressure off Zion Williamson.
Kon Knueppel
Knueppel stands out for his elite shooting touch, boasting a smooth release and the ability to convert both spot-up and movement threes.
Duke's Kon Knueppel made, as you might expect, a lot of shots at the Priority Sports pro day. Bunch of fun pick and roll, off screen and pullup actions showing off his movement shooting, pristine footwork and body control. pic.twitter.com/NyUExlHJg4
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 19, 2025
His off-ball movement, understanding of space, and ability to read defensive schemes make him an ideal fit for modern offenses built around spacing and tempo.
Knueppel wouldn’t be asked to carry the offense, but rather complement the likes of Williamson by stretching the floor, keeping defenders honest, and making timely cuts. His presence could help unlock driving lanes for Zion while providing a stabilizing force on the perimeter.
Tre Johnson
A red-hot scorer during the most recent NCAA season, Tre Johnson’s breakout prompted a leap toward the top five of ESPN’s board. His smooth scoring—especially in mid-range and pull-up threes—makes him a legitimate offensive engine.
If Johnson falls to the Pelicans, he could instantly upgrade their wing scoring depth and bring a sharpshooter to complement New Orleans’ core.