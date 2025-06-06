The New Orleans Pelicans face a crucial offseason that will determine how their next season pans out. The Pelicans were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024-25 season, not because of a lack of talent, but the sheer volume of injuries torpedoed what was expected to be a playoff-contending campaign.

Therefore, the Pelicans front office is exploring trade scenarios for every player who does not fit in the team and looking ahead at the upcoming draft in the hopes of landing a star who can play alongside Zion Williamson. Meanwhile, they hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is heavily packed, where they can acquire a raw young talent and alter the franchise's fortune.

New Orleans Pelicans: A season plagued by injuries

One of the major reasons for the poor performance of the Pelicans is due to constant injury woes. The Pelicans struggled to make a good run in the regular season as many of the key players were sidelined due to injuries. Therefore, they were never really able to generate forward momentum and suffered a humiliating setback.

Since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019, Williamson has played 214 games and missed 268, in addition to all 10 playoff games. Williamson is their best bet to win a championship, and for that, they need him to be healthy.

Article Continues Below
More Pelicans News
Chris Paul rescinded NBA trade Lakers Hornets
NBA news: Chris Paul shuts down Hornets-Lakers trade conspiracyJulian Ojeda ·
Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) dunks the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
3 players New Orleans Pelicans must avoid in 2025 NBA DraftRohan Brahmbhatt ·
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a dunk against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson hit with ‘focal point’ label by Joe DumarsZachary Weinberger ·
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center.
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson breaks silence on Zion Williamson rape lawsuitBenedetto Vitale ·
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center.
Pelicans rumors: Zion Williamson trade offers to feature ‘bad contracts, no picks’Zachary Weinberger ·
Jordan Zion 4, Zion Williamson, Jordan Brand
Zion Williamson releases new Jordan Zion 4 ‘Iridescence’Dominik Zawartko ·

Meanwhile, Murray broke his hand in the first game of the season against the Bulls and later on, tore his Achilles tendon. Therefore, he ended his season with just 31 appearances. Shoulder issues limited Jones to 20 games before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

New Orleans owns the No. 7 pick overall of the 2025 NBA Draft. It allows the team to add an exciting prospect to the roster for next season. However, they can use the No.7 pick in the draft to trade for a superstar player from the free agency or the trade market. Although it seems highly unlikely that they will explore this option. They are still flexible with the cap size and can add cheap free agency players to the current roster.

Trading into the top five is often a costly endeavor, as players selected within the first five picks are often labeled as having All-Star potential. Whether fair or foul, it's a common distinction made in NBA Draft circles. At No. 7 overall, New Orleans is operating with the selection that often determines how the rest of the board takes shape.

How the Pelicans Can Maximize Their No. 7 Selection

Jeremiah Fears

A dynamic point guard with a scoring mentality, Fears blends speed, creativity, and confidence that make him a potential lead guard of the future.

His offensive game is marked by a quick first step, strong finishing ability at the rim, and a growing arsenal of mid-range and three-point shooting.

For the Pelicans, who have often relied on a scoring-by-committee approach and lack a long-term solution at point guard, Fears could provide the kind of floor general that can take pressure off Zion Williamson.

Kon Knueppel

Knueppel stands out for his elite shooting touch, boasting a smooth release and the ability to convert both spot-up and movement threes.

His off-ball movement, understanding of space, and ability to read defensive schemes make him an ideal fit for modern offenses built around spacing and tempo.

Knueppel wouldn’t be asked to carry the offense, but rather complement the likes of Williamson by stretching the floor, keeping defenders honest, and making timely cuts. His presence could help unlock driving lanes for Zion while providing a stabilizing force on the perimeter.

Tre Johnson

A red-hot scorer during the most recent NCAA season, Tre Johnson’s breakout prompted a leap toward the top five of ESPN’s board. His smooth scoring—especially in mid-range and pull-up threes—makes him a legitimate offensive engine.

If Johnson falls to the Pelicans, he could instantly upgrade their wing scoring depth and bring a sharpshooter to complement New Orleans’ core.