The Philadelphia 76ers own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It's not entirely clear what the front office plans to do with that pick. However, the latest rumors reveal a “prime candidate,” while also revealing two likely possibilities to play out.

Philly is deemed to either stick and pick, or trade back just a couple of slots, according to Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. Those are the two possibilities rumored to come to fruition for the 76ers with the NBA Draft around the corner. Fischer reports that one Eastern Conference executive fully believes those are the two options at play for Philadelphia.

“The only thing that seems certain, according to our latest conversations on the matter, is that Philadelphia will be drafting a top prospect in the very early stages of draft proceedings on June 25. ‘They’re keeping the pick,' said one Eastern Conference executive, ‘or they’re trading down a few slots.'”

So, it sounds like the 76ers plan to remain within the Top 5 of the draft. However, it appears a prime candidate has emerged in Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe. Reports indicate that Edgecombe, who is 19 years old, has visited with the 76ers. It's said that Philly loves his work ethic and likes the idea of his defensive abilities pairing up with point guard Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Additionally, Edgecombe's high ceiling is intriguing as well.

“The prime candidate at No. 3, at this juncture, appears to be Baylor freshman guard VJ Edgecombe, who sources say visited with the Sixers last week… Edgecombe is said to have impressed with his work ethic, personality, and interviews.

“He went to dinner with Morey and other 76ers higher-ups. Even Tyrese Maxey, sources say, flew in for the occasion. The Sixers are certainly intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could provide their All-Star guard, sources say, in addition to his explosive upside on the offensive side of the ball.”

As of now, VJ Edgecombe is the only known prospect to visit with Philadelphia. However, there is speculation that Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is in line to visit the 76ers at some point before the draft.

Edgecombe won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year Award for his efforts in the 2024-25 campaign. He leaves Baylor after playing one season for the Golden Bears, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per contest while owning a 43.6% field goal percentage and shooting 34.0% from beyond the three-point line.