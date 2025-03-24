The New Orleans Pelicans fell 136-130 at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, but CJ McCollum made team history in the process.

McCollum led all scorers with 40 points, the fourth game in which he has crossed the 40-point threshold this season. The only other member of the Pelicans to ever do that is Anthony Davis.

McCollum tallied 50 points in the Pelicans' 132-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, 45 points in their 123-119 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20 and 43 points in their 140-133 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13.

Despite a less-than-ideal season for the Pelicans, McCollum has been a bright spot for the team. He is averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

If McCollum can continue at this pace, the Pelicans could have something to build on heading into the offseason.

The Pelicans return to action on Monday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Latest Pelicans' Zion Williamson trade speculation

Trade speculation involving star New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been consistent since he entered the league in 2019 and another one has started to circulate.

The Pelicans should send Williamson to the Portland Trailblazers in exchange for Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath and a 2025 first-rounder in the opinion of Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

“The Trail Blazers started the year slowly, but they have since evolved into one of the more formidable opponents in the West,” Pincus wrote. Deandre Ayton's injury hurt their play-in hopes, but with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns struggling, Portland isn't done trying. The team refuses to tank, and head coach Chauncey Billups may have bought himself more time with the franchise.