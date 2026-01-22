A dispiriting loss to a shorthanded Detroit Pistons squad has forced a stark reckoning for the New Orleans Pelicans. The current starting lineup continues to dig early holes that prove too deep for Zion Williamson to escape, and James Borrego knows change is overdue. Developing rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen is and should be the main priority, sure. However, it can not come at the expense of everyone else's season.

The interim head coach, searching for answers after another slow start doomed another 36 minutes of decent effort, issued a clear ultimatum following the loss.

“It's tough to play from behind every night. (Trailing) 13-0 tonight. (Down) 12-2 other nights… I have to see how to rectify that and correct that,” Borrego sighed. “At some point that group has to make a stand. Or I’ll have to pivot.”

With Fears and Queen struggling in the starting five, inserting Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic could bolster rebounding and rim protection from the tip-off. It would also allow Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III to handle primary ball duties. Fears could run the second unit facing far less pressure.

Borrego would safeguard Queen's development from the grind of facing elite starters, while simultaneously showcasing Missi and Matkovic's talents to enhance their trade value amid roster tweaks. Also, the young veterans are more trusted. The Pelicans have already seen what Missi and Matkovic can provide when paired together, particularly in controlling the paint and securing rebounds that have eluded the current starting group.

“I feel comfortable when they are in the game, especially defensively, that the rim is not going to be as open,” Borrego admitted. “Rebounds are going to get gobbled up to some degree. Even though that's an area we are pushing on them as well, both guys are doing a really good job.”

Article Continues Below

Missi has highlighted the natural chemistry he shares with Matkovic, forged in offseason pickup sessions, which could translate seamlessly to starting minutes.

“Yeah, definitely. It goes back to last year when we played pickup. We were always playing together. Always, and I like playing with him. I was wondering when (Borrego) would put both of us together on the court at the same time,” Missi shared. “It finally happened. I was so excited for that. I know on defense I can trust him. I know I don't have to be a second jumper; (Matkovic) can block shots. It helps a lot knowing there is someone else who can block shots behind me.”

That defensive trust translates into aggressive rim protection without the gambling that often leaves the Pelicans vulnerable to offensive rebounds. Borrego recognizes how that foundation changes everything about the defensive scheme.

“Well, when those two are in the game our paint and rim changes immediately. We've got to lean into that and they deserve a ton of credit,” Borrego said. “It's on-ball as well, but no matter what, when the ball gets downhill, which it's going to get downhill in the NBA, those guys have got to go make plays. They are athletic enough, they've got size, they are attacking the right and putting pressure there on both sides. That's got to continue.”

The Western Conference playoff race offers no sympathy for teams working through growing pains. Every loss to undermanned opponents like Detroit represents a missed opportunity that becomes harder to reclaim as the season progresses. The next few months will determine whether New Orleans salvages this season or wastes another year of Williamson's prime.

Starting Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic while bringing Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen off the bench represents the kind of tactical adjustment that separates adaptable coaches from rigid ones. James Borrego acknowledged the need to pivot. Now the fill-in head coach must follow through.