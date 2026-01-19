A temptation to demolish everything is understandable for a new front office inheriting a roster stuck between Zion Williamson's injury timelines, win-now expectations, and the NBA’s unforgiving middle. However, a full teardown centered solely on Trey Murphy III is neither realistic nor advisable for the stuck-in-place New Orleans Pelicans. The notion of stripping to the studs to rebuild solely around the 25-year-old is a path fraught with competitive and logistical pitfalls. Strategically retooling, not a ground-up reconstruction, is a more viable pathway to a top-six reward.

The core issue is of potential ceiling. While Murphy III has developed into a premier floor-spacing wing and occasional disruptive defender, the history of the league is clear on the archetype. Players with multiple All-Star and All-NBA honors by age 25 have often faltered as the definitive number-one option on a contender. Murphy III’s excellence is complementary, a crucial piece of a championship puzzle, but not its centerpiece. A teardown to feature him would likely yield another NBA Play-In Tournament-level squad.

Being too good for top draft lottery odds, but lacking the top-end talent to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs is a story the fans know all too well. Still, this is not a roster that needs to be imploded. David Griffin’s front office made mistakes, but it has also assembled enough talent and contractual flexibility for Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver to pivot rather than detonate. Regardless of how their summer trades were panned, there is still a way to make things work with the current core. The Pelicans practically have to given the lack of reasonable offers for Zion Williamson.

A Zion trade now would be about risk mitigation, not a franchise-resetting package. The same applies to Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray, whose value is capped by inconsistent play and looming contract decisions. That reality alone makes a complete rebuild impractical. New Orleans would likely exit such a process with fewer elite assets than it currently has while burning prime developmental years for Murphy III and Derik Queen in the process.

More importantly, the Pelicans do not need to rebuild to find a path forward. Williamson looks healthy and dominant when available. Queen is ahead of schedule. Murphy III is enjoying a career year. The Pelicans still possess enough movable salaries and draft capital to chase a distressed All-Star like Ja Morant or LaMelo Ball. Shedding surplus to requirement salaries to reshape the narrative completely is worth the gamble, even if it's for Cam Thomas and not Lauri Markkannen.

There is a clear and viable way to construct a contender with Murphy III as the second-best player, even if Williamson is ultimately not part of the long-term picture. Murphy III’s shooting, length, and defensive versatility are ideally suited to complement a dynamic lead creator. Ja Morant, Zach LaVine, Cam Thomas, and other perimeter scorers would all fit into the starting lineup seamlessly, perhaps more naturally than Williamson’s space-consuming, non-shooting interior game.

The most straightforward path forward lies in retooling around a Williamson-Murphy tandem. Finding another postseason-caliber starter and a bench contributor who fits better than Poole and Murray is a priority. The longer they remain on the roster, the further this rebuild gets pushed into an uncertain future. New Orleans cannot afford that headache. Veterans chasing contract extensions inevitably siphon minutes and usage away from the rookies.

Queen and Jeremiah Fears show promise as building blocks, but they're raw rookies needing years to mature. They should be the backbone of an energetic bench unit next season. Still, getting a handful of second-round picks and expiring contracts for Poole and Murray is better than holding onto players who don't fit the timeline. The Pelicans are being proactive in finding new homes for both veterans rather than waiting for leverage to evaporate. Someone else can shop their expiring contracts next season; Joe Dumars needs help now.

Herb Jones is reportedly untouchable, so the All-Defense dynamo is penciled into the third wing spot. Saddiq Bey should be worth a few second-round picks at the NBA Trade Deadline, but if not, can be slotted into a bench role. The 26-year-old has done well in Borrego's system so far. The Pelicans need another ball-handling guard, if not Murray or Ja Morant, and a starter-level center. Yves Missi is contributing but still learning concepts.

The calculus is straightforward. A core of a new star acquisition, Murphy III, Williamson, and a developed Queen offers a higher trajectory than anything rebuilt solely around Murphy III. Any return on the current assets would not be enough to build the proper pillars around a young, fringe, not-quite-there All-Star. Joe Dumars would eventually have to sell high on Murphy III, too. Instead, they must leverage expiring contracts, consolidate role players, and expend future capital to acquire the primary engine their roster lacks.