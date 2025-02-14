CJ McCollum had an explosive performance in the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings.

In 41 minutes of action, McCollum scored a game-high 41 points on 16-of-25 shooting from the field and 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. He also contributed with seven rebounds and two assists.

His performance in overtime made franchise history. Scoring 11 points in the period, he now holds the record for most points scored by a Pelican in any overtime period, per StatMamba.

Prior to the game, McCollum was averaging 22 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 rebounds after 40 appearances. He has shooting splits of 44.9% overall and 37.5% from downtown.

How CJ McCollum, Pelicans played against Kings

CJ McCollum's strong performance proved to be pivotal as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 140-133 in overtime.

McCollum scored 11 of the Pelicans' 13 points in the overtime period, leading the way as the Kings were unable to keep up with their opponents as the game winded down. New Orleans won despite not having Zion Williamson active for the game and seeing four Sacramento players score 20 or more points each.

Five other players scored in double-digits aside from McCollum. Trey Murphy finished with 18 points and nine assists and eight rebounds, Jose Alvarado put up 18 points and eight assists, Jerome Robinson-Earl and Jordan Hawkins scored 16 each, while Karlo Matkovic provided 13 points and five rebounds.

New Orleans improved to 13-42 on the season but remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Utah Jazz and 10 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans now enter the NBA All Star break. They will resume play on Feb. 21 against the Dallas Mavericks.