The New Orleans Pelicans are going nowhere this season except for a top draft pick, as they sit in 15th in the Western Conference. The Sacramento Kings are doing much better, owning a 27-26 record and the ninth spot in the conference. New Orleans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline and also lost Herb Jones for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. The Pelicans already had Dejounte Murray out for the season with a leg injury. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson has been on the injury report daily while he battles conditioning issues. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of this season goes for the Pelicans. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pelicans prediction and pick.

Here are the Kings-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -295

New Orleans Pelicans: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Gulf Coast Sports

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

We spent most of the introduction discussing the Pelicans' lineup's absences, which is dangerous considering they were already one of the worst teams in the league. The Pelicans enter this game on a nine-game losing streak, failing to cover the spread in seven of those nine games. New Orleans has been performing well offensively. However, their issues lie in their defense, as they allowed 123+ points in five of their past six games. The Pelicans aren't beating any teams when allowing that many points, which might not change in this game.

Sacramento has been one of the top offenses this season, ranking ninth in the league with 116.2 points per game. The Kings have shown no signs of slowing down, as they scored 129 and 123 points in the two games since the trade deadline, and the question right now could be whether their defense is up to par. The Pelicans' defense has been abysmal all season, ranking 27th in the league with 118.8 points allowed per game.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings haven't performed well over their past ten games, losing six. They have won two straight games, but they came in a home game against the Pelicans and a one-point victory over the shocked Dallas Mavericks after losing their franchise guard, Luka Doncic. The Kings made some improvements at the trade deadline by acquiring Zach Lavine, but the team will take some time to build chemistry. They also lost De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, which will take some time to get over.

The Pelicans must jump on the Kings' defense in this game, as they rank 22nd in the league in points allowed with 115.4. The defense has been trying to figure things out since the deadline, as they allowed 118 and 128 points in the two games. The Pelicans may not have many weapons in the lineup for this game, but it's an opportunity for some depth pieces to get their points.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

It's a mystery who will be in the Pelicans' lineup for this game, and the Kings have been slowly figuring out their new rotation since the deadline. Two games ago, the Kings won by five points at home against the Pelicans but failed to cover the spread, which could lead people to take New Orleans in this game. However, we'll take the Kings to persevere in this one.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Kings -7.5 (-108)