The New Orleans Pelicans may be in the middle of the most nightmarish of nightmare seasons one can conjure up, but the play of Zion Williamson in recent games has to be very promising to watch for a very jaded fanbase. On Monday night, despite being down by double digits to the Detroit Pistons after losing Trey Murphy III to an unfortunate injury earlier in the game, Williamson had no intention of just rolling over — even redeeming himself with a nasty poster dunk on Isaiah Stewart.

Earlier in the game, Williamson saw his layup attempt get stuffed at the rim by the Pistons big man. But that did not deter the Pelicans star from attempting to get his sweet revenge. Early on in the fourth quarter, Williamson carried the ball in semi-transition, blowing by Malik Beasley quite easily. And when given a runway, there is no stopping Williamson. With Stewart being parked near the restricted area, all he could do is hold a futile last stand as the Pelicans forward threw down a mean two-handed jam over him.

Zion Williamson gets his REVENGE on Isaiah Stewart by posterizing him

This is the exact kind of athleticism that had Williamson ticketed for future superstardom way back when he was just entering the league in 2019. He is such a force when given space to attack the basket, and the Pistons center now knows just how costly it can be to fearlessly challenge someone with as much spring in his leap as the Pelicans star.

With this emphatic poster slam, Pelicans fans erupted on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating how healthy Williamson looks — the biggest silver lining of New Orleans' horrid 2024-25 campaign.

“Beef Stew got cooked! Damn!” @NikoJHova wrote.

“Sheesh Zion,” @RichZilla1992 added.

“ZION JUST BAPTIZED THIS N***A HOLY S**T,” @LockedByBron exclaimed.

Zion Williamson's play signals hope for the Pelicans

Zion Williamson's talent is not something that can be questioned. It's his injury-proneness that has cast such a huge cloud on his career to this point. But it's quite promising that even amid the Pelicans' injury problems, Williamson is standing tall and is able to suit up, even if it hasn't resulted in too many wins for the team as of late.

Despite being on the receiving end of a 127-81 beatdown from the Detroit Pistons, Williamson had himself a good game, putting up 30 points on 9-18 shooting from the field and 12-15 from the foul line. He's also made plenty of strides in the playmaking department, as he's currently averaging a career-best 5.3 assists per contest.