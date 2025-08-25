It finally happened! After a long wait, the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin agreed to a contract extension. With the NFL season starting in a few weeks, it's the perfect time for the wide receiver to get acclimated to practicing with the team again. The entire Commanders fanbase is excited about this news, and so is Jayden Daniels and his family.

After the news of McLaurin's contract extension broke, Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, took to X to react to the news. Jackson simply said, ‘Finally!! It's go time now!!”, echoing the sentiment felt by every Commanders fan after hearing about the news.

McLaurin and the Commanders went through a lengthy contract extension discussion this offseason. The 29-year-old wide receiver was seeking a hefty contract extension after years of being one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league. While both sides did not agree at first at the right number, they eventually settled on a three-year, $96 million extension.

Last season, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. That marked the fifth straight year the Commanders wide receiver notched over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Functioning as the offense's WR1, McLaurin was the spear behind Washington's surprising success story last season. His connection with Daniels was immaculate and paved the way for the team to make it all the way to the NFC Championship game.

McLaurin will have some new faces around him this season. Flanking the Commanders wide receiver is former San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. At running back, rookie sensation Jacory Croskey-Merritt, nicknamed Bill, is taking over the backfield after the team traded Brian Robinson. The Commanders also made an upgrade in the trenches, bringing in star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to protect Daniels' blindside.

All these clearly indicate one thing: the Commanders are out for blood this season. They aren't wasting the momentum they built last season. With McLaurin fully back in the fold and committed for the next season, Washington continues to be one of the dark horses for the Super Bowl this upcoming season.