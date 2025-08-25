The Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s enabled Shaq and Kobe to become one of the fiercest duos. Evidently, the culmination of their dynasty run (2000-2002) was triumphing over the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Some that Shaq still holds dear. Recently, Shaq was asked by a kid reporter what his favorite career moment was, per Straight Game Podcast. With former Kings guard Mike Bibby present, Shaq didn't hesitate.

Kid: “What was your favorite moment of your career?”

Shaq: “Beating the Sacramento Kings.”

The 2002 Western Conference Finals was bitterly fought out. Ultimately, the series went down to the wire with the Lakers coming out on top in seven games.

Along the way, some notable moments occurred. In Game 4, Robert Horry hit a memorable buzzer beater at the Staples Center to even the series at two games a piece.

Game 6 lived on in infamy. A disproportionate number of free throws were awarded to the Lakers. They shot 40 free throws altogether and the Kings best players were rendered into fall trouble.

The Kings were hit with numerous fouls, while the Lakers got the benefit of the doubt. Notably, Kobe Bryant throwing an elbow at Bibby was seen in front of the referee, but no call was made.

In 2008, former NBA Tim Donaghy alleged that the referees conspired to force the series into a seventh game. Something the NBA and the FBI didn't find during an investigation.

Then in Game 7 in Sacramento, the Kings shot a woeful 2/20 from the three point line and 16/30 at the free throw to lose 112-106 in overtime.

Shaq said “We're not worried about the Sacramento “Queens'”

At the height of his career, Shaq didn't mince words. During the Lakers/Kings rivalry during this period, Shaq infamously said “we're not worried about the Sacramento Queens”.

Afterward, he received the wrath from Kings fans with one even vandalizing his car. In 2013, Shaq issued an apology to the Kings for that remark.

Ironically, Bibby added Shaq's son Shaquir to the roster at Sacramento State University as head coach. Shortly thereafter, Bibby chose Shaq to be the general manager.

A full circle moment if there ever was one.