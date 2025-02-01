New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has torn his right Achilles tendon, ending his 2024-25 season, as reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes. During Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics, Murray collapsed after a severe non-contact injury to his right leg. He was assisted off the court, and fans' worst fears were quickly confirmed.

LeBron James took to X to share his support for Murray, writing, “Speedy and healthy recovery to my lil bro!! Love man!” followed by a series of praying emojis. James and Murray have built a strong bond over the years, dating back to when the superstar invited the guard to his camp. As Murray himself once said, they are “tight.” Watching a close friend suffer such a devastating injury is never easy.

The Pelicans have yet to make an official announcement on Murray’s injury. Head coach Willie Green told reporters after the game that the guard would undergo imaging, with the team set to provide an update once the results were in, according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Dejounte Murray's abysmal season with the Pelicans

Murray’s first season with the Pelicans has been nothing short of disastrous. Acquired in an offseason trade with Atlanta, the 28-year-old faced adversity even before the season began, leaving the team to be with his mother after she suffered a stroke. Then, in the very first game of the regular season, Murray fractured his left hand.

Dejounte Murray rejoined the lineup after missing 18 games with a fractured hand, but his shooting struggles persisted, hitting just 39.3% from the field through 30 games before Friday—by far the lowest mark of his career. The Pelicans, dealing with injuries across their roster, have stumbled to a 12-37 record.

With New Orleans already well out of contention this season, Murray’s status for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign remains uncertain due to the lengthy recovery process for an Achilles tear. His contract includes two more guaranteed seasons after this year, along with a player option for 2027-28.

With Murray sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Pelicans are expected to rely more on CJ McCollum to handle playmaking responsibilities, while backup guard Jose Alvarado steps into a larger role. Alvarado replaced Murray in the lineup at the start of the second half on Friday.

The Pelicans hit with the injury bug

This season has already been brutal for the Pelicans, with forward Brandon Ingram sidelined for 21 games and counting due to a sprained ankle, while Zion Williamson sat out nearly two months with a hamstring injury. Ingram and Williamson are the team's top scorers, and Murray, a former All-Star, was a crucial piece of the rotation.

The Pelicans paid a steep price to acquire Murray from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason, parting with Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks to land the 28-year-old guard.

This season, Murray has been averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and a career-best 2.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.

New Orleans won’t have the option to apply for a disabled player exception to replace Murray, as the deadline for DPE applications expired on January 15.