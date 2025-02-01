The New Orleans Pelicans haven't been able to shake off the injury bug this season, and their problems got even worse on Friday night. During the Pelicans' contest against the Boston Celtics, guard Dejounte Murray went down with a non-contact injury and immediately left the court.

Murray grabbed the back of his right foot immediately after suffering the injury, which is not a good sign for New Orleans.

Murray had already missed a large chunk of this season after breaking his hand in the season opener, his first game with the Pelicans after being traded to New Orleans from the Atlanta Hawks this offseason.

Without Murray in the lineup, look for Jose Alvarado and Brandon Boston to get some more run in the backcourt. The Pelicans currently trail the Celtics 81-77 near the end of the third quarter in New Orleans. Alvarado started the second half in place of Murray.

During halftime, Murray left the arena on crutches and with a walking boot on his right foot, according to the Celtics' local TV broadcast on NBC Sports Boston. The Pelicans quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game with a lower right leg injury.

Murray is far from the only star that has missed time for the Pelicans this season. Zion Williamson missed an extended stretch of time with a hamstring injury and Brandon Ingram has been out for nearly two months with a sprained ankle. The two of them have combined to play in just 31 games this season.

Both of the Pelicans' young, promising wings have also dealt with injuries this season. Trey Murphy III has appeared in just 32 games and Herb Jones has played in just 20 entering Friday, so Willie Green has been forced to shuffle his lineups around all season long. As a result, the Pelicans entered Friday night's game at just 12-36 and in 14th place in the Western Conference. Now, with this injury hanging over Murray, there might be no digging out of this very deep hole.