The New Orleans Pelicans have begun their offseason with a significant leadership change, announcing the dismissal of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin on Monday. The team promptly named Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as his replacement, signaling a new direction within the organization. However, a new report suggests that internal disagreements extended beyond the front office.

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Griffin had attempted to fire head coach Willie Green earlier during the 2024-25 season but was overruled by ownership. League sources cited in the report indicate that Griffin pushed for the coaching change amid the team’s downward spiral but was met with resistance from the team’s top decision-makers.

Pelicans’ steep decline puts spotlight on Zion Williamson and Willie Green’s future

The Pelicans entered the season with heightened expectations following a 49-win campaign in 2023-24 — their highest win total since 2017-18. That year ended in disappointment, however, as New Orleans was swept in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the offseason, the Pelicans acquired guard Dejounte Murray to bolster their backcourt, further raising hopes for a deep playoff push. Instead, the team endured one of its worst seasons in franchise history, finishing with a 21-61 record—the second-worst since the franchise relocated to New Orleans in 2002.

Injuries played a major role in the Pelicans’ collapse, including another extended absence from star forward Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 overall pick has continued to struggle with availability, and his long-term future with the franchise has become the subject of growing speculation following Griffin's exit.

Green, who was hired as head coach in 2021, led the team to improved win totals in each of his first three seasons. New Orleans won 36 games in 2021-22, 42 in 2022-23, and 49 in 2023-24. The Pelicans made two playoff appearances during that stretch, including a competitive showing in the 2022 postseason.

Joe Dumars inherits fractured structure as Pelicans weigh future of coaching staff

Despite the franchise’s sharp regression this season, Green reportedly retained the support of ownership. That backing may have ultimately cost Griffin his job, as tension over the team’s direction grew.

Joe Dumars, who was previously involved in league operations at the NBA level and led the Detroit Pistons to a championship as an executive in 2004, now steps into a pivotal role with the Pelicans. His first major decision could involve evaluating Green's future and determining whether the current coaching structure aligns with ownership's vision.

As the Pelicans look to regroup after a disappointing campaign, questions remain about the direction of the franchise. Williamson's availability, roster stability, and Green's long-term status all loom large as Dumars begins his tenure.

The reported disagreement over Green's potential firing underscores the broader dysfunction that may have been brewing within the organization. With Dumars now at the helm, the franchise faces a critical juncture in its attempt to rebuild credibility and return to postseason relevance.