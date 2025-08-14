The Dallas Cowboys faced a tough outing in their preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, a game that exposed some rough edges for the team. Yet, even in defeat, not all was discouraging for the Cowboys. Several players emerged with their stock improved, showing promise that could impact the final roster decisions. Here’s a closer look at three Cowboys roster hopefuls who impressed in the loss against the Rams, boosting their chances to make the team.

Rivaldo Fairweather: Versatility and Receiving Skills Shine

Undrafted free agent Rivaldo Fairweather was one of the standout performers for Dallas in the preseason opener despite the team's overall struggles. Originally a punter in college, Fairweather has reinvented himself as a tight end and route runner. Against the Rams, he showcased his ability to get open and make plays in space, including a touchdown catch that highlighted his route-running capabilities and hands. One particular play saw him wide open down the seam, demonstrating a knack for finding soft spots in coverage even if the play was called back on a penalty.

Joe Milton III (1) to Rivaldo Fairweather (1)*

Dallas Cowboys

7 yards pic.twitter.com/CTap0DPOTe — NFL Touchdown Videos (@NFLTDsVideos) August 10, 2025

Fairweather’s versatility and natural receiving skills were on full display, signaling he could be a valuable weapon in Brian Schottenheimer’s offense. His development as a tight end from a position switch adds dynamic value, making him more than just a special teams player or backup. This performance likely pushed him up the depth chart and increased his chances of securing a roster spot in a tight competition.

Zion Childress: Defensive Grit and Tackling Prowess

Another undrafted free agent who turned heads was safety Zion Childress. In his NFL debut, Childress led the Cowboys with six tackles and delivered a series of hard-hitting plays that underscored his physicality and football instincts. Competing for the slot safety position, Childress made a strong case with his aggressive style and ability to contribute immediately on defense.

Cowboys UDFA Zion Childress really made his case for the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/DYXLPP09yC — Zac (@Zac_LeeDM) August 12, 2025

His performance was not only impressive from a tackling perspective but also demonstrated his readiness to play a significant role in Dallas’ secondary depth. Given the Cowboys’ current challenges at cornerback and the value they place on versatile defensive backs, Childress’s strong showing in coverage and physical play elevated his status among the defensive hopefuls.

James Houston: Edge Presence and Pass Rush Potential

While he didn’t record a sack in the game, edge rusher James Houston showed flashes of his pass-rushing ability and quickness off the snap. Houston pressured the quarterback multiple times and made four tackles, reminding coaches and fans alike of his potential impact despite the competitive depth at the edge position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Defy (@defytalkscowboys)

A former protégé of Deion Sanders, Houston’s speed and natural athleticism were evident, and though not fully dominant, he showed enough promise to keep him in the conversation for making the team’s defensive front. His ability to create pressure without recording sacks still highlighted skill development and value, a promising sign as Dallas works to bolster their pass rush unit.

The Cowboys’ preseason loss to the Rams was marked by struggles on offense and some defensive challenges, but these three players emerged as bright spots. Rivaldo Fairweather’s seamless transition into a receiving threat, Zion Childress’s physical defensive play, and James Houston’s edge presence each improved their stock and provided hope for their NFL futures. Their performances will likely have a positive impact on their chances to make the final 53-man roster as Dallas looks to build depth and competitiveness across the board.

These players showed resilience and skill in adversity, traits that the team will undoubtedly value as the season approaches. Despite the loss, the performances from these hopefuls give Cowboys fans reason to remain optimistic about the potential surprises on the roster when the games really begin.