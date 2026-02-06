The New Orleans Pelicans waived guard Dalen Terry on Friday, one day after acquiring him in a trade with the New York Knicks at the NBA trade deadline.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the move Friday, noting that New Orleans decided to part ways with Terry shortly after the transaction became official.

“The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving guard Dalen Terry, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The decision came as New Orleans continues to manage its salary structure. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel provided additional context regarding the move and its financial implications.

“The Pelicans, who are $1M from the tax line, open up a roster spot by waiving Terry,” Siegel reported. “New Orleans got two second-round picks from the Knicks for him: 2026 ORL/MIL/DET (least favorable) and 2027 IND/MIA/OKC/HOU (second most favorable).”

Dalen Terry waived as Pelicans create roster and salary flexibility

Terry’s path to New Orleans was brief and indirect. The 23-year-old guard had been acquired by New York earlier in the week after the Knicks traded Guerschon Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls. New York then included Terry in the deadline deal with the Pelicans as part of a package to acquire Jose Alvarado, using Terry primarily as a salary and roster mechanism.

Now in his fourth NBA season, Terry appeared in 34 games this year and averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and a career-high 41.3 percent from three-point range. He logged 11.1 minutes per contest in a limited role.

New Orleans enters the final stretch of the season focused on flexibility rather than long-term roster commitments. By waiving Terry, the Pelicans created a roster spot while remaining below the luxury tax threshold as they evaluate options for the remainder of the year.

The Pelicans sit at 13–40 and will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak Friday night when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves to close out a four-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.