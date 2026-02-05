The NBA trade deadline has been nothing short of chaotic, as moves big and small are being made around the league. For most teams, they're looking to build for the future, while others are making moves to compete now and make a run in the second half of the season.

As for the New York Knicks, they're currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and though it seems like they have everything they need, you can always get better. That's why they made the move to acquire Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans in return for Dalen Terry, two second-round picks, and cash.

For the Pelicans, this deadline seems to be quiet for them, and it has been assumed that they weren't going to make any big moves, even though they don't have their 2026 first-round pick.

Let's evaluate what this trade does for both teams.

Knicks get a high-energy guard in Jose Alvarado

Alvarado has made a name for himself throughout the league and is known as “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his intensity on both sides of the ball. On defense, he's giving up a few inches, but you couldn't tell by the way he plays. He makes it up by being sneaky and stealing the ball when you least expect it, which he has been very successful at through his career.

On offense, he fits in wherever he needs to, and has shot the three-ball at a consistent rate (36%) this season.

If you look at what Alvarado has done for the Pelicans, he has similar traits to what Josh Hart does for the Knicks. That's good news for the Knicks, as they have two players who play bigger than they are and are willing to get their hands dirty.

With the news that Miles McBride is set to undergo surgery and could be out until the playoffs, this was a good move for the Knicks, and he should be a good fit for the team for the rest of the season.

Article Continues Below

Knicks trade grade: A-

Pelicans gain assets for future, plus young role player

For a team that doesn't have a first-round pick and is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Pelicans have been quiet. With the Alvarado trade, they were able to get picks and cash in return, which helps them for the future, and no one knows at this moment what that will look like.

Terry was just traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks for Guerschon Yabusele, and it seems as if they didn't plan on keeping him. He'll now be headed to the Pelicans, where there is a chance he could see some minutes coming off the bench. Defensively is where he has shown the most flashes, as he's good at deflecting the ball and can guard several positions on the floor.

With this move, the Pelicans were able to get some picks to work with in the future, and a player who will be nice depth with Alvarado gone.

Pelicans trade grade: B