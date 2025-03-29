The New Orleans Pelicans have not had the best luck throughout the 2024-25 season, unable to catch a break with injuries and not producing the best results.

One bright spot for the team, however, has been the level of play it has gotten from rookie center Yves Missi. It has not been an easy start to his career, but he has shown perseverance and earned the respect of head coach Willie Green.

“He’s been a huge positive for us all year. Coming into the season, his role wasn’t where it is now, but he kept working, kept earning trust from the coaching staff and his teammates,” Green said via The Athletic. “Even though we haven’t been that successful as a team this year, Yves’ development has been a big success for us.”

While the Pelicans have not had a season to remember, it has been one that Missi will not forget.

“It’s tough. It’s different than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Missi said. “The funny thing is, looking back to (the start of the season), if you told me then, ‘Yeah, you’re going to do this and that during your rookie year,’ no way I would’ve believed it.”

In addition to earning the respect of Green, Missi has won over his teammates, including star guard Brandon Ingram who was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

“He showed he could be a really, really good fit with our guys,” said Ingram, prior to being traded from New Orleans to Toronto in February. “He brought something that was different from the bigs we’ve had the past few years. Having that lob threat makes us a lot more dangerous.”

Missi's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed by the league, as he was awarded Rookie of the Month in December.

“Those games were super important for me. All of those guys are so talented. They really bring the best out of you,” Missi said. “I just wanted to show I was ready for that moment — ready to compete against the best of the best.”

Star forward Zion Williamson also joined the group willing to praise Missi's efforts this season.

“Yves is a very receptive person whenever you give him information. Playing with him, it’s been an easy adjustment,” Williamson said in January. “As we play (more) on the court together, the chemistry is going to build. … I don’t think it’s going to take us long to figure that spacing out.”

Missi hopes his level of play will carry over into next season as well and the Pelicans will hope to produce better results as well.