Jeremiah Fears is considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft thanks to his elite athleticism, playmaking ability, and potential as a lead guard. At 6'4″, Fears has the ideal size for an NBA point guard. His tight handle and ability to create plays in multiple ways make him one of the most exciting playmakers in this draft class.

Scouts have praised Fears for his competitive spirit and confidence, which help lift the energy of his teammates—something NBA teams value highly. During the season, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. While his three-point shooting percentage was low at 28.4%, his strong court awareness and smart decision-making show maturity beyond his years.

Whether in transition or half-court sets, Fears can run the offense with confidence. Fears' strengths include his excellent slashing ability, advanced ball-handling, and proficiency in pick-and-roll situations. Teams are especially drawn to his high motor, strong mentality, and raw talent.

Here are five of the best potential landing spots for Jeremiah Fears in the 2025 NBA Draft

1. Utah Jazz (Pick #5)

The Jazz are in need of more offensive firepower and see Fears as a perfect fit at point guard. With his quickness, ability to attack defenses, and playmaking skills, Fears could become a fan favorite in Utah. The Jazz have shown strong interest in him and believe he could help lead their rebuild.

Jeremiah Fears said he had a "great" meeting and workout with the Nets: "The conversations were great. They were just telling me how I could fit within their system and be an overall good piece for them."

2. Brooklyn Nets (Pick #8)

The Brooklyn Nets are also keeping a close eye on Fears. According to reports, the team has already met with him and conducted workouts to assess his skills. Fears has expressed interest in joining the Nets, who are in search of a long-term solution at point guard. With four first-round picks this year, the Nets may use one to bring Fears into their system.

3. San Antonio Spurs (Pick #2)

The Spurs are currently focused on Dylan Harper for the No. 2 pick, but if they acquire additional first-round selections, Jeremiah Fears could be a serious option. His playmaking could complement Victor Wembanyama well, especially in transition. The two could form an exciting young duo for the future.

4. Toronto Raptors (Pick#9)

The Raptors need a strong point guard and are exploring options like as Khaman Maluach or international guards like Kasparas Jakucionis. However, the NBA Draft is unpredictable, and fears could fall back to be the 9th pick; everything depends on how the NBA Draft unfolds.

5. Houston Rockets (Pick #10)

Jeremiah Fears could be an interesting pick for the Rockets as youth is the core of their team, and the addition of Fears will mean more offensive options. For Fears, it also means that his long-term development in the NBA will be guaranteed with a group of young players around him. However, it is very unlikely that Fears will fall back to be the 10th pick in the NBA Draft.

Fears is one of the most promising guards in the 2025 NBA Draft. With development, especially improved shooting and decision-making, Fears could evolve into a starting-level PG, particularly on a rebuilding or mid-tier playoff team.

Teams like the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets are strong contenders to draft him, given their need for a dynamic point guard. While the Spurs, Raptors, and Rockets may also be in the mix, their interest likely depends on how the draft unfolds. Whether he lands in Utah, Brooklyn, or San Antonio, Fears has the potential to make an immediate impact and grow into a franchise cornerstone.