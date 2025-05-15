The Brooklyn Nets will have their choice of several top prospects with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft. Among the players they're eyeing is Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears.

The young floor general, ranked No. 5 in ESPN's draft rankings, met with and worked out for the Nets at the draft combine in Chicago.

“The conversations were great,” Fears told ClutchPoints with a smile. “They were just telling me how I could fit within their system and be an overall good piece for them… [Playing in New York City] is not a bad idea. I actually like New York a little bit.”

Fears flashed star potential during his freshman season at Oklahoma, averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 assists per game. He did so despite being one of college basketball's youngest players. The Illinois native turned 18 in October and would have been a senior in high school this past season had he not reclassified last summer.

Jeremiah Fears among Nets’ top options with No. 8 pick

Jeremiah Fears is a dynamic scorer who uses a tight handle and elite change of direction to separate from defenders. Add his tough shotmaking and playmaking ability, and he boasts significant long-term upside as a lead ball-hander.

The point guard emulates traits from his three favorite players: Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards.

“I kind of model my game after Kyrie Irving, just the way he’s able to get to his spots and rise up. You can't stop Kyrie from getting to his spots,” Fears said. “The way Curry moves off the ball and wins. And Ant-Man, because of his mentality. He fears nobody, and he goes at everybody he steps on the court against.”

While Fears flashed elite shotmaking ability, he struggled to maintain high-end efficiency (43.4 percent from the field) while carrying Oklahoma’s offense. His three-point shot (28.4 percent on 3.9 attempts per game) and decision-making (3.4 turnovers per game) are works in progress.

Some have voiced concerns about Fears' slight frame and how it will hold up against the physicality of NBA defenses. However, he measured 6-foot-2.5-inches without shoes at the combine and added significant weight (180 pounds) over the last year.

“Really just the weight room, for real. Just continue to live in the weight room and continue to build my body,” Fears replied when asked about his primary focus entering his rookie season. “I weigh 183 right now. I’m trying to get to potentially 190. I wouldn’t be mad at 185, but I’m trying to get to 190… [The NBA] is going to be a lot. So just preparing myself [physically] for the next step.”

Still in the early stages of a rebuild, the Nets should prioritize the best player available at No. 8 rather than worrying about roster fit. However, Fears would offer the team a high-end point guard prospect for the first time in years.

Irving was the last star ball-handler to lead Brooklyn’s offense. Role players such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Schroder and D’Angelo Russell have filled the position since his departure.

While Fears is a raw prospect who will need time to develop, his skillset and mentality would offer immense upside in Brooklyn’s backcourt.

“They should be expecting a dog, somebody that brings star power,” Fears said of whatever team drafts him. “I fear no one, and I’m attacking everybody.”