The New Orleans Pelicans fell short against the San Antonio Spurs, 135-132, on Monday at Smoothie King Center. But there were many positives to take away from the loss.

Derik Queen continued his impressive run with his first triple-double, finishing with 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also had four blocks.

Trey Murphy III provided ample support with 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He also made arguably the evening's best highlight after throwing down a nasty alley-oop in the fourth quarter.

Jose Alvarado made the perfect lob on the break, and Murphy slammed it home with authority. More importantly, it cut the Spurs' lead to just two points with only 1:40 left in the game.

Trey Murphy III got WAY UP for this alley-oop jam 🤯pic.twitter.com/G2RPmwgMkB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, the Spurs held on for the win, with Dylan Harper making a layup and De'Aaron Fox sinking two free throws in the last nine seconds.

Article Continues Below

The 25-year-old Murphy has repeatedly shown that he has the hops, with fans and observers even urging him to join the Slam Dunk Contest.

Murphy, Queen, and Saddiq Bey have carried most of the load for New Orleans amid the injuries to Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Dejounte Murray. They, however, have struggled with only three wins in 24 games, including seven straight defeats.

Murphy is continuing his impressive play after his breakout campaign last season. His length, versatility, and athleticism have made him a dependable two-way weapon and a borderline All-Star.

The Pelicans will return to action on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.