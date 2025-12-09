Bill Simmons had an intriguing trade scenario for the New Orleans Pelicans, especially when it involves Trey Murphy III.

Murphy is going through the fifth season of his NBA career, all with the Pelicans. He has elevated into a two-way star, shining as a standout on both sides of the ball.

However, the team's struggles have compelled the scenarios of trade proposals to come to light. With the franchise in need of a major rebuild, Murphy has had his name in the trade rumor mill.

Simmons gave his thoughts on the Pelicans' situation during a Dec. 8 episode of his self-titled podcast. He believes that the Denver Nuggets would be a notable candidate to acquire Murphy's services.

“The only other one is Denver would be the wild card Trey Murphy team. Everyone will say San Antonio , Detroit, they’ll list all the usual suspects. But Denver can go Mac Daddy. Trade Cam Johnson, who they just traded for, throw some extra picks in there to New Orleans and get Trey Murphy. That’s the only team that can catch OKC,” Simmons said at the 1:19 mark.

What lies ahead for Trey Murphy III, Pelicans

Article Continues Below

Bill Simmons has the right idea when it comes to teams who would gladly utilize Trey Murphy III's skillset to the fullest. The Nuggets are definitely one of those teams that can provide the two-way standout with the right situation to succeed in.

22 games into the season, Murphy has been averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc, and 92% from the free-throw line.

In the meantime, Murphy and the Pelicans suffered a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Despite their efforts in keeping up with their playoff-contending opponents, they were unable to make enough big plays down the stretch to pull off an upset.

New Orleans fell to a 3-22 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

Going through seven consecutive losses, the Pelicans will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.