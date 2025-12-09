New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen recently received high praise from San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan. That's why when the Pelicans hosted the Spurs at Smoothie King Center on Monday, Queen balled out.

Queen registered his first triple-double in the NBA after tallying 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He shot 11-of-15 from the field and also had four blocks.

In the process, he joined Chris Paul in 2006 and Darren Collison in 2010 as the only rookies in Pelicans history to notch a triple-double.

The assist that gave Derik Queen his first career triple-double

San Antonio, however, escaped with the win, 135-132. The Spurs improved to 15-7, while the Pelicans dropped to 3-21, including 2-11 at home.

While New Orleans is languishing at the bottom of the team standings, the 20-year-old Queen has been a bright spot with his versatile game and high IQ. He had a slow start to his rookie year but has since picked it up.

With Zion Williamson still struggling to stay healthy, Queen has been the Pelicans' main inside presence. His impressive play has also made Williamson even more expendable, as New Orleans is rumored to be shopping the oft-injured forward.

Queen was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks as the 13th overall pick but was swiftly traded to the Pelicans in exchange for Asa Newell and a future first-round pick. Queen and Newell, who was drafted by New Orleans as the 35th overall pick, were teammates at Montverde High School.

Don't be surprised if Queen puts up even bigger numbers in the coming weeks as the Pelicans are expected to go into full tank mode.